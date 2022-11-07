By Spence M. Finlayson

NASSAU, Bahamas – As a child growing up in the Bahamas, this song, “Standing on the Promises of God” was so popular, you could hear it at almost every church service. So, today, I will share with you the history of this song and what it means to me.

Russell Kelso Carter (1849-1928) was a star athlete of a military academy and excellent student academically, who went on to be a successful teacher and coach. He spent several years as an ordained Method minister, after which he went to medical school. He spent the last of his professional years as a Doctor of Medicine.

Carter was also a musician and songwriter. In 1986, he co-edited “Songs of Perfect Love “with John Sweney, who wrote the music for such beloved songs as “Beulah Land “and “Fill Me Now “ . Although Carter was a professed Christian most of his life, it wasn’t until a crisis with his natural heart that he began to understand the reality and power of Bible promises. At age 30, his health was in critical condition and the physicians could do no more for him. Carter then turned to God for help and healing.

He knelt and made a promise that healing or no, his life was finally and forever, fully consecrated to the service of the Lord. It was from that moment that the written Word of God became alive to Carter. He began to stand upon the promises of healing, determining to believe no matter how he felt . Over the course of the next several months his strength returned, and his heart was completely healed. Carter lived another healthy 49 years.

Here are some of words to this great and powerful hymn:

Standing on the promises of Christ my King,

Through eternal ages let His praises ring,

Glory in the highest, I will shout and sing ,

Standing on the promises of God .

Refrain:

Standing, standing

Standing on the promises of God my Savior

Standing, standing,

I am standing on the promises of God

To be standing on the promises of God is not only to have complete assurance in their fulfillment, but to live one’s life in faithful service to the One who made those promises. God has already fulfilled many of the promises He has made to mankind in the past.

In the book “All the Promises of the Bible”, the author Herbert Locklear found 7,147 promises from God to man in the Bible.

Here are 15 Promises of God with Scripture:

God’s promises never fail ….. Joshua 21:45 “Not one of all the lord’s good promises to Israel failed; everyone was fulfilled. God is always good…Psalm 119:68 “You are good and do good. Teach me your statues.” God is always with me… Joshua 1:9 ‘This is my command, be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” God is faithful …. Hebrews 10:23 “Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.” God is kind and compassionate…..Isaiah 54:10 “Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed , yet my unfailing love (kindness) for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed , says the Lord , who has compassion on you.” God designed me for a purpose…..Ephesians 2:10 “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advanced for us to do.” God loves me deeply, no matter what ….Romans 8:38-39 “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons , neither the present nor the future, nor any powers , neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation , will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. “ God gives me power for my life . 2 Timothy 1:7 ‘For the Spirit of God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.” God’s presence brings joy….Psalm 16:11 “You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence , with eternal pleasures at your right hand.”

God will fill me to overflowing with hope …..Romans 15:13 " May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit ."

…..Romans 15:13 “ May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit .” God will strengthen and help me ….Isaiah 41:10 “So do not fear, for I am with you , do not be dismayed , for I am your God . I will strengthen you and help you ; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

God will give you wisdom …James 1:5 "if any of you lacks wisdom , you should ask God who gives generously to all without finding fault and it will be given to you ."

God promises you an abundant life …."The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy . I came that they may have life and have it abundantly ."

God has a plan for my life ….Jeremiah 29:11 " For I know the plans I have for you declared the Lord . "They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope."

God can be trusted …Hebrews 10:23 "Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm , for God can be trusted to keep his promise. "

