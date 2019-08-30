St. Kitts Undamaged by Tropical Storm Dorian

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts is pleased to report that it was fortunate to sustain no damage from the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian to its south on Tuesday morning.

All hotels in St. Kitts are open, fully operational and servicing guests, who, along with local residents, have all remained safe and are returning to normal activities.

St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) remained open and continues to welcome flights. The Port Zante cruise pier and all sea ports remained open and continue to welcome vessels. All infrastructure including roads, water mains and power lines are undamaged and functioning normally.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to our Caribbean brothers and sisters in those islands that may yet lie in the path of the storm. Our sincere thanks to those who have sent thoughts and prayers to St. Kitts.