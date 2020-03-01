St Kitts-Nevis’ Team Unity Administration Held Successful Vision 2020 Walkthrough

// // //

//

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Cabinet ministers and other senior government officials were warmly welcomed as they went house-to-house as part of the Team Unity administration’s Vision 2020 Walkthrough in West Basseterre on Thursday, February 27.

Thursday’s exercise was the third in a series of planned community walkthroughs organized as part of the Team Unity administration’s fifth year anniversary since being elected to office.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards; Senior Minister the Honourable Vance Amory; the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, and Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps joined the People’s Labour Party’s caretaker for West Basseterre, Senator the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett in engaging persons at their homes and those they met along the route.

“I want to place on record our deep appreciation to all who journeyed with Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett as we did the house-to-house canvassing, listening to the people of West Basseterre, hearing them and taking notes of their concerns and clearly we are going to action them,” Prime Minister Harris commented at the end of the successful walkthrough.

Prime Minister Harris said it was important for them to take the message of the Team Unity administration’s plans to further enhance the communities of West Basseterre directly to the people.

“We have good plans to take West Basseterre forward and upward. We have good plans to share the prosperity agenda in West Basseterre, and I want to commend in particular the candidacy of Akilah Byron-Nisbett to the people of West Basseterre,” Dr. Harris added.

Senator Byron-Nisbett stated that while the Team Unity Government did not secure the West Basseterre seat in the last general elections, “we understand still that the West Basseterre community…is part of St. Kitts and Nevis and so we are here to continue to show our support for the people of West Basseterre and we will continue to walk and do what we have to do to meet the people and talk with the people.”

The fourth stop on the Vision 2020 Walkthrough for the Team Unity Government will be in Old Road on Thursday, March 5. Along with West Basseterre, walkthroughs have so far been held in Central Basseterre and St. Peter’s.