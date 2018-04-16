St. Kitts – Nevis plans First Ever Diaspora Conference in June 2018

Ahead of Diaspora Conference, St. Kitts-Nevis Nationals living abroad express keen interest in Nation Building

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – At a successful town hall-style meeting held in Slough, England, a large, attentive audience comprised of St. Kitts-Nevis nationals living in London and its environs listened intently to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley as they outlined the streak of innovative developments taking place at home under the Team Unity Government.

One such development discussed was the recent announcement that the Six Senses luxury hotel brand is coming to St. Kitts.

Travel + Leisure Magazine readers voted Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas the top hotel brand in the world in 2017. It was also voted (by more than 75,000 readers of the British daily newspaper The Telegraph) the world’s best hotel group in the Telegraph Travel Awards 2015-2016.

At yesterday’s well-attended meeting, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley were seated at the head table next to St. Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Dr. Kevin Isaac; Ms. Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Andrew Skerritt, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Many of the attendees expressed to them their keen interest in contributing to the further development of St. Kitts and Nevis in high-value areas such as customer service and human resources training, as well as healthcare and education.

In November 2017, the Cabinet discussed and approved the submission for the staging of the first-ever St. Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference, in a move to maximize the contributions by members of the diaspora in nation-building.

Ms. Kaye Bass, the Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, prepared and sent to Cabinet the submission for the holding of the conference, which will be held from June 26th to 28th, 2018 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort under the theme Building Partnership Towards Sustainable Development.

To register for the Diaspora Conference, please visit the website www.diaspora.gov.kn. The conference registration fee is $150 USD per person. Registration starts at midnight on April 22nd, 2018 and ends at midnight on June 3rd, 2018.

To get additional information or to submit an article to be considered for publication in the magazine that will be launched at the opening ceremony of the conference, please email the St. Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Secretariat located in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at diaspora@gov.kn or skndiasporaconference@gmail. com.

The Government is hosting the Diaspora Conference in order to strengthen its partnership with the diaspora, enhance public-private partnership, and highlight priority areas for development.

The Diaspora Conference will target priority areas such as agriculture, the development of small and medium enterprises, energy, engineering, information and communication technologies (ICTs) and tourism.

The conference will feature panel discussions along with presentations of key Ministries by Government representatives, as well as interactive sessions tailored for members of the diaspora with special interests. There will also be a special session for economic citizens, a cocktail reception and a cultural exposition.

The first-ever St. Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference will follow on the heels of the June 22nd to 24th, 2018 Anguilla Nevis and St. Kitts Associations Reunion (ANSAR).

The St. Kitts-Nevis Returning Nationals Association is hosting ANSAR 2018 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, with the opening ceremony being held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).