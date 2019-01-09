St. Kitts and Nevis not listed among leading economies in Latin America and Caribbean

Basseterre, St. Kitts – While Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris continues to block publication of the IMF Staff Report on the true state of the St. Kitts and Nevis economy, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has released its final report for 2018.

The once thriving and leading economy of St. Kitts and Nevis is not even listed among the top five economies in the region.

The final ECLAC Report for 2018 places the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana in the top five.

On a country level, the ECLAC report, “The Preliminary Overview of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2018” says that Dominica is leading regional growth, with a nine per cent expansion, followed by the Dominican Republic (5.7 per cent), Panama (5.6 per cent), Antigua and Barbuda (4.7 per cent) and Guyana (4.6 per cent).

As the St. Kitts and Nevis economy continues to slowdown under the Timothy Harris-led Team Unity regime, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has reported that the St. Kitts and Nevis economy dipped to a GDP of 1.7 percent in 2017 compared to 2.2 percent in 2016 and 3.9 in 2015 when the Harris regime took office.

Following the 2008 international economic and financial recession, the St. Kitts and Nevis economy grew 6.0 percent in 2014 and 6.2 in 2013 under the Labour Party administration of the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas.