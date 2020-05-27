St. Kitts-Nevis: Douglas challenges PM Harris to a debate before the June 5 election

Basseterre, St Kitts – Former prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis, The Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas has challenged current holder of the post and Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) Dr the Hon Timothy Harris to a one and one debate before June 5, 2020 general elections.

Dr Douglas, political leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) issued the challenged Saturday during WINNFM’s Inside The News.

“Please facilitate a debate between myself and prime minister Harris. Please. I want you to organize that. Organize it,” said Douglas to host of the programme Garth Wilkin, who responded: “Dr Douglas, as chairman of WINNFM Board, I will write a letter to yourself and Dr Harris to see if we can facilitate it.”

Douglas had earlier told listeners that the people in St Kitts and Nevis trusts him more that Dr Harris.

“All kinds of things have been thrown at me. They said I was going to be locked up five years ago. They said a plane was at the airport waiting to take me out. People generally believe that Douglas is a trustworthy person. There was a serious character assassination on me during the last elections. and that is why I ask the PAM people and the PLP supporters to look at yourselves today. Do you trust this man (Dr Harris)? Do you trust that team? Look at Douglas after 20 years,” said the former prime minister who added that all that he has is as a result of his investments.

“If I invested in properties that I believed were going to be critical for my future. My own money,” said Douglas, who disclosed that since leaving office in 2015 “every bank account has been searched thoroughly. What have they found? Nothing. Every property that I bought was through the bank. I still have mortgages on my properties right now. People trust Douglas. Douglas has not been perfect but Douglas is not a scamp. He is not a scamp. Douglas is a trustworthy man.”

Dr Douglas and his Deputy Political Leader Hon Marcella Liburd appeared on the first half of Inside the News.

PAM Chairman and deputy prime minister Hon Shawn Richards and minister of health, Hon Eugene Hamilton were guests on the second half.