St. Kitts is Poised for Growth with Extended Summer Season Air Service

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines will be extending their existing non-stop Saturday flights to St. Kitts from JFK to include the month of May 2020, providing continuous service from peak season through summer.

With both airlines increasing service at a time when they traditionally hiatus, the additional flights help to position St. Kitts for summer season and full year air passenger arrivals growth.

“I could not be more pleased to receive this additional airlift from our two North American airline partners with the most capacity into St. Kitts,” said Minister Grant. “Having just met with American Airlines on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at their new headquarters in Dallas Fort Worth and received the update about our JFK gateway for May, the additional service is a clear testament to their trust in our development as a tourism destination. These extra operations by American and Delta from JFK, our top US source market for visitors, effectively eliminate their normally-scheduled May hiatus, making it easier for potential visitors and Kittitian nationals to reach the island this summer. Having continuous non-stop flights from peak season through the summer increases our appeal as a premier leisure destination and demonstrates the success of our strategy to continue our momentum of growth.”

Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “This bold move by American and Delta is a direct result of our specific marketing strategy to build out St. Kitts’ summer season in support of overall tourism growth. Last year, we set a new record for air passenger arrivals and we are on track to exceed those numbers again this year. This extended air service for 2020 positions us for even further growth next year and is a clear indication of the strength of our relationships with the airline network planners handling the Caribbean region.”

American Airlines Flights to St. Kitts

From May 2 through June 3, 2020, American Airlines will add a total of 4 rotations for the flight utilizing a 160-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 16 First Class, 30 Main Cabin Extra and 114 Main Cabin class seats

Flight Depart Time Arrive Time AA 2210 JFK 8:30 AM SKB 12:34 PM AA 2210 SKB 1:35 PM JFK 6:18 PM

Delta Airlines Flights to St. Kitts

From May 2 through June 6, 2020, Delta Air Lines will add a total of 3 rotations for the flight utilizing a 160-seat Boeing 737-800 with 16 First Class, 30 Main Cabin Extra and 114 Main Cabin class seats

Flight Depart Time Arrive Time DL 2103 JFK 8:35 AM SKB 12:48 PM DL 551 SKB 1:58 PM JFK 6:20 PM

Further to the JFK flights, American also flies non-stop year-round to St. Kitts on Saturdays from Charlotte and daily plus twice daily Wednesday through Sunday from Miami.

As of 2019, the carrier also offers summer season non-stop flights to St. Kitts on Saturdays from Dallas. Delta operates non-stop year-round to St. Kitts on Saturdays from Atlanta as well as from JFK.

St. Kitts’ airlift strategy consists of continuing to nurture relationships with the airlines to systematically build out air bridges to/from identified target gateways to grow service in a sustainable manner that will support new and existing hotel developments as well as all local tourism stakeholders while making the island increasingly easy and affordable for air travelers to reach.

The participation of local tourism stakeholders from hotels and restaurants to retail shops and activity providers in destination-wide seasonal offers such as “Summer Sunsation,” which is specifically designed to promote travel during the summer, helps ensure that St. Kitts remains competitive in the marketplace to drive both air and hotel reservations.

Targeted advertising for the offers results in increased brand awareness and provides added incentive with a clear call-to-action for consumers to book travel to St. Kitts.