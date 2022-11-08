St. Kitts Celebrates Island Wellness For Tourism Awareness Month

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In honour of Tourism Awareness Month, St. Kitts Tourism Authority is embracing this year’s theme, “Immerse, Indulge, Renew, Rethinking Tourism 2022,” to spotlight the island’s wellness experiences. Throughout the month, the Tourism Authority will host a multitude of events and workshops focused on physical, environmental, and spiritual wellness.

“This Tourism Awareness Month, St. Kitts is proud to recommit to and reiterate the importance of tourism within our community,” said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “St. Kitts is no stranger to wellness. With sustainability at the core of our approach to tourism, the theme of ‘Immerse, Indulge, and Renew’ provided the perfect opportunity to continue to showcase our island in a way that is meaningful and on-brand with the mission of Tourism Awareness Month.”

Reflecting the theme, the tourism authority launched the calendar of events which will start on 1 November, 2022, and conclude on 27 November, 2022. Both locals and visitors are invited to partake in the festivities across the island. Experiences range from a beach clean-up at Major’s Bay, which emphasises the importance of environmental well-being in supporting St. Kitts’ tourism efforts, to participating in a heritage and fitness hike, focusing on physical wellness.

As part of Tourism Awareness Month, the Tourism Authority is hosting a Tourism Festival, which will promote and celebrate community pride. The launch of the Tourism Fest will be on Friday, 11 November, and will include family-inclusive activities, a feast of local cuisine, storytelling and local steel bands.

The Tourism Authority is also hosting enrichment workshops, such as the Marketing and Energy Conservation Workshop, which will offer rich information-sharing opportunities for stakeholders regarding global marketing practice, trends, and energy management.

“St. Kitts has spent the past few years revamping our approach to tourism and offerings, which can be seen through our Venture Deeper campaign and our continued focus on highlighting the unique qualities of the island,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “We are thrilled for this year’s Tourism Awareness Month as it provides a great platform for our stakeholders and partners to partake in innovative workshops. It is also another opportunity to immerse our travellers in the culture and history that makes St. Kitts so unique.”

Calendar of Events

On 1 November, 2022: OPENING REMARKS- by Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson

On 2 November, 2022: I SPEAK- St. Kitts Culture and Heritage Workshop

On 4 November, 2022: I SPEAK- St. Kitts Culture and Heritage Workshop

On 5 November, 2022: BEACH CLEAN-UP- at Major’s Bay

On 6 November, 2022: SUNDAY WORSHIP- with the Minister of Tourism at Antioch Baptist Church

On 9 November, 2022: INDUSTRY TALK AT CFBC-TOURISM STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

On 10 November, 2022: MARKETING & ENERGY- Conservation Workshop

On 11 November, 2022: THE LAUNCH OF TOURISM FESTIVAL- Samuel Williams Sports Complex, Verchild’s

On 12 November, 2022: BATTLE ROYALE- Tourism Fun Day

From 14-18 November, 2022: TALK IN SCHOOL SERIES

On 17 November, 2022: STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAY

On 18 November, 2022: ENERGY, HEALTH and TOURISM FAIR in collaboration with Energy Month

On 19 November, 2022: HERITAGE & FITNESS HIKE with Oneil Mulrain

On 27 November, 2022: PENINSULA SWIM- St. Kitts Yacht Club

Hotels and resorts across the island, including Royal St. Kitts Hotel, Belle Mont Farm, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Timothy Beach, and Ramada, also are contributing to the celebration through farm to table dinners, cocktails and pizza at sunset, painting classes, a fashion show and more.