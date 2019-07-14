St. Kitts and Nevis Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the President of The Republic of China (Taiwan)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, rolled out the red carpet to welcome the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, to the twin island Federation last evening (Saturday, July 13).

President Tsai, who is on her first State Visit to St. Kitts and Nevis from July 13 to 16, was warmly greeted at the RLB International Airport with a Military Salute from an honour guard comprised of soldiers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, the Coast Guard Unit, and officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Prime Minister Harris introduced H.E. Dr. Tsai Ing-wen to the members of the Federal Cabinet. Dr. Harris was also introduced to President Tsai’s ministerial and parliamentary delegation.

Later today (Sunday, July 14), the St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister will hold bilateral talks with the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. This will be followed by a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Harris.

While in St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, the first female President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), will participate in a number of events which include witnessing the signing ceremony of a Technical and Vocational Education Cooperation Agreement; visit to the Brimstone Hill Fortress; tour Government House; engage in a tree planting ceremony and attend a State Banquet.

On his official visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan) from April 15-19, 2019, Prime Minister Harris was bestowed The Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon by Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen.

The Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon is one of Taiwan’s highest orders and decorations conferred on foreign Heads of Government.