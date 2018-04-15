St. Kitts and Nevis PM Harris skips 8th Summit of the Americas

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In an attempt to have a reason for his absence at the Eighth Summit of the Americas St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris arranged a visit Dubai and Hong Kong, a reliable source said Sunday.

“It was obvious Dr. Harris did not want to attend the April 13 and 14 Summit in Lima, Peru. He planned his visit to Dubai to coincide with the Summit. This is not the first time he has done so in order to avoid certain leaders and issues. Also look at the theme of the Summit,” said the source seized with information.

Dr. Harris should have been among the Heads of State and Government of the Americas who were expected at the meeting, but did not show up.

The theme of the Summit was, “Democratic Governance against Corruption.”

According to the OAS website the Summits, held every three years, offers the opportunity for the leaders to jointly define a hemispheric agenda at the highest level that addresses urgent challenges and promotes positive change.

“But Dr. Harris also wanted to have every reason to avoid the issue of Venezuela, a country which he turned to after taking office and extracted US$16 million and a further US$5 million from President Nicholas Maduro, although Venezuela was already experiencing severe economic problems,” said the source.

Also absent were Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn Richards and Minister of Foreign affairs, Hon. Mark Brantley, who boarded a flight for New Your, on Saturday. Brantley was accompanied by his wife and on their way to London.

Venezuela President Maduro was blocked by Peru from attending the Summit, but Maduro announced he will not be attending the Summit vowing instead to “stay at home with the Venezuelan people.”

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in Lima for the meeting.

In Peru, the Canadian Prime Minister and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland met with Caribbean Prime Minister to strengthen cooperation between Canada and the region on April 13.