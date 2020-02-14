St. Kitts and Nevis PM Harris Poised to Lead Team Unity in the Next General Election

// // //

Prime Minister Harris has the full support and confidence of Party Leaders

//

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The leaders of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) have again reposed their trust and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister and Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, to lead the tripartite coalition movement, Team Unity, in the next General Elections.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement, the Honourable Shawn Richards, when he delivered remarks at the prime minister’s press conference today, Thursday, February 13, at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI).

“Today, we recommit ourselves to Team Unity and to delivering a stronger, safer future for another five years. As a united force, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy has the support of myself and the candidates and supporters of the People’s Action Movement. He has our support to lead the Team Unity Movement through the General Elections and to serve as Prime Minister,” Deputy Prime Minister Richards told the nation.

The other political party making up the Team Unity administration is the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), led by Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley.

The Honourable Shawn Richards continued by saying, “The unified relationship between the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Federal Government can only be maintained under a Team Unity administration, leading to a safer and better future for both islands. By continuing to work together in this unified manner, your Team Unity Government will keep building better lives for all our people.”

Premier of Nevis and Political Leader of the CCM, the Honourable Mark Brantley, also addressed the press conference.

Premier Brantley said the members of Team Unity are committed to the continued success of the coalition movement, adding, “We are going to keep it together because Team Unity represents the best opportunity for the country of St. Kitts and Nevis to continue the stellar performance that we’ve had.”

Prime Minister Harris used a significant portion of his opening statement at his press conference to express his appreciation for the support and advice given to him by his Cabinet colleagues over the last five years.

The next General Election in St. Kitts and Nevis is constitutionally due by August 12, 2020.