St. Kitts and Nevis nationals in St. Maarten /St. Martin offered trip home

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Leader of the Opposition announces airlift to St. Kitts and Nevis of nationals desirous of leaving Dutch and French St. Martin

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Leader of the Opposition, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas has announced an evacuation plan to airlift nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who reside on Dutch St. Maarten and French St. Martin and who wish to return home following the destruction of Hurricane Irma.

“The Hurricane Irma Recovery Committee (HIRC) in conjunction with the Office of the Leader of the Opposition has made arrangements for the evacuation of citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis living in St. Maarten/St. Martin who wishes to evacuate to St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Douglas said in a statement Thursday.

“The HIRC was instituted by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on Monday September 11th in response to the deficit of action by the government to assist our citizens,” said the former prime minister.

Dr. Douglas disclosed that starting on Friday September 15th, an aircraft is being made available to bring St. Kitts and Nevis nationals home.

“Several trips from St. Maarten to St. Kitts will be made each day over the next week,” he said.

Evacuees will be allowed one 1) piece of hand luggage only.

Persons can contact the Office of the Leader of the Opposition – 869.465.0300 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.