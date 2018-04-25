St. Kitts and Nevis Fast Becoming a World Class Destination

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The twin island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is fast becoming a world class destination with three top branded hotel chains firmly committed to bringing their luxury resorts to the country in the near future.

“We are the preferred destination for investments. The lineup of investment projects is impressive: Ritz Carlton; Six Senses; Ottleys Plantation is to have major investment coming shortly, and of course work at the Sea View Hotel in West Basseterre is picking up pace,” said Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Speaking during his Wednesday, April 25 press conference, the prime minister further stated that St. Kitts and Nevis now boasts of the Park Hyatt, Six Senses and the Ritz-Carlton, while adding that, “We are on our way to become the destination with the largest number of branded luxury hotel properties anywhere in the region. This is an incredible demonstration of confidence in our government, in our people and in the transparent way in which we do business here.”

The honourable prime minister said the success of his Team Unity Administration in attracting top branded hotels to the Federation is magnified even more when put in the context of St. Kitts and Nevis’ past history of episodic investment in branded properties in the Federation.

“The facts tell us that Four Seasons opened somewhere in 1991. Twelve years later, the Marriott opened in 2003. Fourteen years after the Marriott, the Park Hyatt opened in 2017. These things then come one and far between: 1991–Four Seasons, 2003–Marriott; 2017–Park Hyatt. But no sooner than Park Hyatt has come to us, we are now saying that Six Senses has now signed on [for] its debut in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Harris added.

Furthermore, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reported that thanks to the timely intervention of his Team Unity-led Government several hotel projects in the Federation are now close to completion.

“While new upscale hotel properties are making St. Kitts and Nevis their most sought after investment destination, my Government has given its fullest support to several hotels which were in the incipient stages of development when we took over. We are proud to say that we have chaperoned their progress to the stage where in 2018, some three years after, these developments are contemplating official opening – KOI, the Radisson and Ramada. There is something tremendously good about St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Harris also noted that Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Corporation is ready to commence Phase II of its development in St. Kitts. According to the prime minister, Phase II will involve a brand new hotel and the construction of a number of high end luxury villas, among other amenities.

Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Corporation is the entity responsible for developing Heldons Estate Hotel and Residences at White Gate.