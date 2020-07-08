St. George’s College (Jamaica) Receive Support from Class of ’89 Toward COVID-19 Initiative

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Members of St. George’s College Class of ’89 have sought to give back to their alma mater and on Tuesday, July 7 presented a cheque valued at J$300,000 to Margaret Campbell, Principal and Ian Telfer, President of the St. George’s College Old Boys’ Association.

The funds will go towards the Old Boys’ Association initiative “A Knight’s Meal” which provides COVID-19 Care Packages to students and their families in need.

Principal Margaret Campbell in accepting the cheque from the Class of ’89 expressed gratitude for the donation, adding that it will go a far way in ensuring that they’re able to continue providing care packages every two weeks for the most needy. “This is a representation of who we are as Georgians, and so I want to thank you. It’s really a big thing that you’re doing. Anybody that gives and thinks it’s a small amount, no it’s a big thing. They’re very appreciative and we’re certainly appreciative as well,” noted Miss Campbell.

She also thanked the Old Boys’ Association, under the leadership of Ian Telfer who has ensured the delivery of the packages to students in Stony Hill, Papine, Spanish Town and various innercity communities in Kingston such as Arnett Gardens and Tivoli Gardens as well as St. Thomas.

The number of students benefitting from the program started out at forty and has since increased to sixty and the parents are very grateful for the care packages, which include food items and basic hygiene products.

At the end of last year, the Class of ’89 formed a WhatsApp group and had begun making plans to celebrate their 30th Anniversary which would include making a donation to the institution.

During that period, a Steering Committee was appointed to spearhead the fundraising efforts, however, with the onset of COVID-19 and the closure of schools, the group’s original plans were postponed accordingly.

On hearing the plea of the Old Boys’ Association, the Class of ’89 responded generously in a two-week period, with donations coming from members of the distinguished class in Jamaica, the Caribbean, United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and so “A Knight’s Meal” was seen as a perfect opportunity to give back.

For more information on the initiative or to make a contribution, go to http://stgcobane.org/donate-now/a-knights-meal/