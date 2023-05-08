Spotlight on National Barbecue Month with Haitian Chef Feneluc Saint Charles

SOUTH FLORIDA – May celebrates National Barbecue Month (May 16th, National Barbecue Day). The month spotlights how we enjoy the culinary art that embraces the spirit of friends, family, and fun in the sun.

With techniques including smoking, roasting, baking, braising, and grilling, barbecuing offers endless possibilities to fire up your favorite dish and satisfy all as you kick off summer.

Haitian Chef Feneluc Saint Charles – Chef at the Doubletree Ocean Point Resort and Spa offers some grilling secrets.

Q: What do you love about grilling?

A: I love to grill because I like to see people enjoying the food. Seeing the joy on their face as they enjoy the meal lets me know it’s good.

Q: What’s your preference: Gas or Charcoal?

A: Charcoal because it gives the food more flavor

Q: Grilling is a great way to take advantage of fresh summer produce. What are your tips for grilling vegetables?

A: Do not marinate the vegetables with too much oil; it will bring the flames high and cause the veggies to become dark.

Q: What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever grilled?

A: The strangest thing I have grilled is a whole Fish.

Q: What’s your latest grilling obsession?

A: My latest grilling obsession is steak.

Q: What’s your favorite barbecue tool?

A: My favorite barbecue tool is tongs.

Q: What’s the biggest mistake home cooks make while grilling?

A: Putting all the items in the middle of the grill and putting the fire too high.

Finish this sentence: “I never grill without….”

I never grill without a spatula.

Q: What is your connection to Haiti?

A: I was born and raised in Haiti.

Q: Favorite Haitian Dish

A: My favorite Haitian dish is grilled conch with “pikliz” with banana peze (tostones)