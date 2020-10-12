Sports Car Care: 3 Ways To Protect Your Car From Florida Weather

As any local can tell you, Southern Floridians love their sports cars. With warm weather year-round and a near endless coastline, these cars are ideal for taking in the beautiful Florida sights. Whether you prefer a classic Corvette or a Lamborghini Aventador from abroad, though, Florida’s heat and storms won’t always be kind to your car. Keep yours looking its best with a few simple auto maintenance tips targeted to Florida’s unique climate.

Wash Wisely

If there’s anyone who takes pride in a freshly washed car, it’s a sports car driver, but it’s important to be careful when washing your vehicle in hot weather. That’s because, as your car drives, the sun can heat up the water droplets, which can leave marks that make your car look dirty again. In more serious cases, it can even damage the paint. If you’re concerned that it may be too hot out when you’re planning to wash your car, consider waiting until evening when things cool off, or just move your car into the shade.

Monitor The Mercury

Florida’s signature hot, humid weather can do a number on your vehicle, and it can take a lot of work to keep your car looking and working its best. Especially during the hottest months of the year, it’s important to monitor fluid levels, and be sure to pick a motor oil that can withstand hotter temperatures. You’ll also want to check your tire pressure regularly, as heat can cause your pressure levels to go up, potentially leading to accidents.

While there’s not much you can do about the fact that South Florida’s summer temperatures routinely approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, one thing you can do to reduce the weather’s wear on your car is to keep it covered. Park it in a garage or under a carport, and if you need to transport it, opt for an enclosed auto shipping service. This will also help protect your car’s exterior from the salty air, road debris, and sun-related discoloration.

Storm Warning

Though Southern Florida is primarily known for its heat, it’s also regularly battered by hurricanes and in the afternoons, the humidity often breaks through in the form of brief, heavy rains. These wet weather conditions can damage your car’s transmission, especially if you happen to drive through a big puddle. Water can also get into your car’s brakes, which can put you at risk of an accident.

The best way to avoid getting water into delicate parts of your car is, of course, to avoid driving through puddles, but that isn’t always an option. If you do pass through a major puddle, though, there’s a quick fix for your brakes: pump the brakes gently twice right after passing through the puddle. This will help them dry and can prevent potentially catastrophic brake failure.

Car fans take their vehicle’s maintenance seriously, and while South Florida is a great place to enjoy a sports car, it isn’t always the easiest place to own and maintain one. Learning to perform essential care and having a team of mechanics and detailers you can trust on your side is key, then, if you want to keep your car in peak condition for years to come.