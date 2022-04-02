Spoken Word Artist and Author Alicia Marie Phidd Is Taking You To The Metaverse

[Lakewood Ranch] – In the entertainment world, Alicia Marie Phidd, spoken word artist and author is known as The “Queen of Words”. Ms. Phidd released her single titled Metaversinary Maverick on March 28, 2022. This jazz with infused neo soul, produced by Ms. Phidd, arrests your ears at the sound of the first key and the words then enter your musical heart with her melodic speech pattern.

“You can find something positive in any circumstance and I believe one should not miss an opportunity to empower others.” said Ms. Phidd. “We are all unique and it is in our uniqueness that we dare to be different while making an intentional effort to impact our immediate surroundings and the world positively.” She continued.

Alicia Marie Phidd was destined to impact the world through her words and entertainment. She is the daughter of a pageant titleholder who was first runner up and best legs recipient from St. Thomas, Jamaica. Her mother loved music and her initials, A.M.P. represents an amp. Ms. Phidd clearly took her naming endearment to heart as she presents thought provoking poetry embedded in music that amplifies issues in society. “I channel Gil Scott-Heron and Mutabaruka, the giants before me and then a whole lot of me when I create my pieces. I just love writing.” Said Ms. Phidd.

Maverick is about self empowerment, self care and setting boundaries. Spinnup Music Distribution is the distributor and she is represented by the PRO ASCAP. It is available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, Amazon Music, Tidal, iTunes, Pandora and Deezer.

You can follow Ms. Phidd on instagram @aliciaphidd and on twitter @phidd