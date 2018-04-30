Spice It Up! Miami Celebrates Haitian Heritage Month with – Real Men Cook Edition
Culinary Magic happens when Spice It Up! Miami-Real Men Cook Edition showcases celebrity chefs for Mother’s Day.
MIAMI – Is there a better way to celebrate May, the month made for Mothers, than with a Real Men Cook gastronomic event? The answer is NO, of course not. This event also celebrates Haitian Heritage Awareness Month.
The idea was never lost on Spice It Up! Miami, creator Marie Louissaint, as she hosts the Who’s Who of Haitian Top Chefs on Friday, May 11th at the Caribbean Marketplace in Miami.
It’s the competition to end all competitions, men competing on stage, with a twist of Haiti and Haitian spices and signature dishes.
The Judges and Host
Louissaint’s Spice it Up! Miami Real Men Cook edition, judging panel features the epicurean palate of Bravo TV’s Top Chef competitor, author, humanitarian and executive chef, the incomparable Ron Duprat.
Known for his passion for fusing French and Caribbean cuisine while using only the freshest ingredients and putting the skills he learned while growing up in his grandmother’s kitchen to delight diners, Ron is also a champion for children’s causes and healthy eating.
Alongside Judge Duprat and playing Double Duty as Host and Judge Mama Junior, is acclaimed Haitian comedian, Success Jr., commonly referred to as the Haitian Madea.
The A List Competitors
Real Men Cook is designed with women in mind, Louissaint’s list of notable guests include:
Jonathon Vilma – former NFL player who spent 10 years in the league playing for both the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets. Today, Vilma is a college football analyst on ESPN and a Miami entrepreneur curating 2 restaurant themes in Miami, Pincho Factory and Brother Jimmy’s.
Chef Dominique – is living life on the healthy side. Dominique is the Chef owner of KC Healthy Kitchen located at 11900 Biscayne Blvd. in North Miami. The restaurant name is derived from Kocoyeh Cuisine, (kocoyeh is the creole word for coconut).
A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Dominique developed a love for healthy eating early in life, by combining Haitian spices with the concept of healthy cooking, he transformed bland dishes into culinary works of art. His restaurant has been twice hailed as one of Miami’s best healthy places to eat by the Miami Herald and the Miami New Times.
Attorney Pierre is admitted to practice law in the state of Florida, as well as the United States District Courts for the Southern and the Middle Districts of Florida, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States.
The former mayor of the City of North Miami also teaches law at Barry University and is a political analyst and strategic consultant. He hosts a television show with Island TV-Comcast Channel 578.
On Friday, May 11th the men will compete for title of Real Men Cook of Spice It Up! Miami. The evening will be a night to remember, full of food, fun, music, dancing and will celebrate moms and Haitian Heritage month.
Tickets are all inclusive and available at Spice It Up! Miami. The cost for this culinary experience is only $50 and tables of 8 are available for $400. The Caribbean Marketplace is located at 5925 NE 2nd Avenue and the festivities start at 7pm.
