Spice It Up! Miami Celebrates Haitian Heritage Month with – Real Men Cook Edition

Culinary Magic happens when Spice It Up! Miami-Real Men Cook Edition showcases celebrity chefs for Mother’s Day.

MIAMI – Is there a better way to celebrate May, the month made for Mothers, than with a Real Men Cook gastronomic event? The answer is NO, of course not. This event also celebrates Haitian Heritage Awareness Month.

The idea was never lost on Spice It Up! Miami, creator Marie Louissaint, as she hosts the Who’s Who of Haitian Top Chefs on Friday, May 11th at the Caribbean Marketplace in Miami.

It’s the competition to end all competitions, men competing on stage, with a twist of Haiti and Haitian spices and signature dishes.