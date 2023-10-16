MIAMI – Author Lemar Ingram to share insights from his new release, “The G-Code: Behind The Bars,” in an exclusive fireside chat moderated by Miami Herald’s Culture and Race Reporter Isaiah Smalls on October 18, 2023 at the Victory Black Box Theatre’s What’s In The Box” Monthly Art & Entertainment Series.

The innovative author poised to make waves in the literary and business worlds, Lemar Ingram, invites you to join him for an exclusive fireside chat event. In this engaging discussion, Ingram will delve into the depths of his captivating new release, “The G-Code: Behind The Bars: A hip hop connoisseur’s Guide through Corporate America, offering unique insights into how the wisdom of hip-hop culture can be harnessed to excel in the ever-evolving landscape of corporate America.

Event Details:

Date: October 18, 2023

Time: 6p-8pm

Location: L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center-Victory Black Box Theatre-1409 NW Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 33311

To reserve your spot at this exclusive fireside chat event, register for free, here.

“The G-Code: Behind The Bars” is more than just a book; it’s a groundbreaking exploration of how the lessons and ethos of hip-hop culture can be applied to achieve success in the dynamic world of corporate America. With this narrative, Lemar Ingram has crafted a work that promises to resonate with both enthusiasts of urban culture and aspiring business leaders alike.

Key Highlights of “The G-Code: Behind The Bars” Include:

Innovative Concept : Drawing inspiration from hip-hop, Ingram presents a fresh perspective on corporate wisdom. He uncovers the parallels between hip-hop’s core principles and essential strategies for success in the corporate world, making this book a must-read for those seeking to break new ground.

: Drawing inspiration from hip-hop, Ingram presents a fresh perspective on corporate wisdom. He uncovers the parallels between hip-hop’s core principles and essential strategies for success in the corporate world, making this book a must-read for those seeking to break new ground. Practical Guidance : Through real-life anecdotes, practical advice, and thought-provoking analysis, Ingram provides readers with actionable insights that can be applied immediately. “The G-Code” offers a blueprint for success, combining street-smart wisdom with business acumen.

: Through real-life anecdotes, practical advice, and thought-provoking analysis, Ingram provides readers with actionable insights that can be applied immediately. “The G-Code” offers a blueprint for success, combining street-smart wisdom with business acumen. Cultural Significance: “The G-Code: Behind The Bars” not only enlightens readers but also underscores the cultural Significance of hip-hop as a powerful influence on modern society. Ingram’s narrative bridges the gap between urban culture and corporate America, offering a fresh perspective on how diverse experiences can enrich the business landscape.

Lemar Ingram’s fireside chat promises to be an illuminating discussion. It deep dives into the heart of “The G-Code: Behind The Bars”. Whether you are a fan of hip-hop culture, an aspiring entrepreneur, or a seasoned executive, this event offers a unique opportunity to engage with an author redefining the boundaries of business literature. The book can be purchased at www.gcbtb.com.