Spence Finlayson returns to television with “In Search of Inspiration”

NASSAU, Bahamas – Bahamian International Motivational Speaker Spence Finlayson is set to return to local and international television on Sunday February 9th with his brand new show called In Search of Inspiration.

In Search of Inspiration is a 15 minute motivational, inspirational, biographical television show which will feature noted individuals from the world of business, government, music, sports, arts and entrepreneurship like, Sir Sidney Poitier, Ray Kroc, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Henry Ford, Walt Disney, Sir Sean Connery, Sir Vere C. Bird, Bob Marley, Marlon Brando, Berry Gordy, Sir Richard Branson, Bill Gates, Sir Franklyn Wilson, Dr. Conville S. Brown, John F. Kennedy, Steve Jobs, The Beginning of The End, John D. Rockefeller , Reginald F. Lewis, Gordon Butch Stewart and Rihanna to name just a few.

The show makes its debut locally on ZNS TV 13 on Sunday February 9th at 3pm with replays on Tuesdays at 9:30 am.

It premieres in the Caribbean on Caribvision on Sunday February 9th and will be broadcast in 28 Caribbean countries, in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, in Ontario, Canada and in the United Kingdom on this network.

Finlayson, is no stranger to television, having created and hosted two other motivational television shows: The Possible Dream TV Show and Dare To Be Great TV Show.

Spence Finlayson is a man of many talents, he is a veteran international motivational speaker, a corporate trainer, a radio talk show host, the founder & CEO of Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy and a published author of three books, Dare To Be Great: Overcoming Life’s Challenges on Your Way To The Top !, Phoenix Rising and Mastering the Art of Public Speaking.