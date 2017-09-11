Caribbean Export to recognize organizations investing in customer satisfaction

Bridgetown, Barbados – Recognizing organizations that have made huge efforts to ensure customer satisfaction and retention is the focus for 4th edition of the Caribbean’s Regional Investor of the Year Awards (RIYA) 2016-2017, hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) and the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA).

Under the theme ‘Investing in Customer Satisfaction and Retention’ the prestigious RIYA seeks to recognize and salute the achievement of pan-Caribbean foreign and local investors who would have demonstrated exceptional business practices, economic achievements and investments.

“We recognise the importance of the contribution investors to the region make to our regional economies. Both foreign investors and local investors are equally important to provide jobs and supporting our societies. Their success becomes our success and improves our overall investment climate and so it’s important for us to recognise their efforts.” Express Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director at Caribbean Export.

In addition to recognising local and foreign investors who have invested in customer satisfaction and retention, using Caribbean labour, a special award will also be given to women or young investors whose investments are particularly noteworthy.

Last years’ awards focused on investments in innovation with Kikaboni, a producer of new organic pita snacks from the Dominican Republic, emerging as the special awardee as a young investor as well as the overall winner of RIYA 2015/2016.

Du Boulay’s Bottling Co. Ltd, a leading beverage manufacturing establishment in Saint Lucia was the Local Investor of the Year 2015/2016 and Lenstec (Barbados) Inc, a manufacturer of innovative medical eye devices was the foreign investor of the year 2015/2016.

The RIYA 2016/2017 will again feature 3 specific award categories and applicants are invited to apply according to the category or categories which they believe they have had the most impact as it relates to customer satisfaction and retention.

Caribbean Export Award categories

Foreign Investor of the Year Award: This award seeks to honour foreign investors (non-Caribbean nationals), Local Investor of the Year Award: This award seeks to honour local investors, those of Caribbean birth. Special Award: Special recognition will be given to women and young investors and this award will be given at the discretion of the Evaluation Committee to outstanding applicants.

The Regional Investor of the Year or overall winner will be selected from the successful candidates in the above categories and announced on December 5, 2017 in Montego Bay, Jamaica at the hosting of the Outsource to the Caribbean Conference.

Additional information on the RIYA can be found here. The deadline for submissions to the RIYA Evaluation Committee is October 31, 2017.