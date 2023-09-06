Black Owned Victor George Spirits Expands Statewide

SOUTH FLORIDA – During Black Business Month, the Victor George Spirits brands were selected to be available in all Total Wine Stores throughout Florida. The brands include Victor George Vodka, Victor George Caramel Vodka and Gold medal award winning Fort Mose’ 1738 Bourbon.

“VG” Vodka

The award-winning Victor George “VG” Vodka is currently distributed in 45 states. In January 2023, VGS released its first flavored vodka, Victor George Caramel Vodka. “We saw a need for something new in this part of the flavored vodka category,” said Jolyn Harvey, V.P. of marketing. “With the reemergence of the espresso martini which is now the number one selling cocktail in the world, our caramel vodka fills this void and adds something new, exciting, and much more flavorful to drink menus as opposed to the typical recipes.”

Fort Mose’ 1738 Bourbon

Gold medal award winning Fort Mose’ 1738 Bourbon is named after the Florida town which was established in 1738 just two miles north of St Augustine, Florida. This became the first settlement and town in which Black people could live free. The bourbon brand has been picked up in twelve states since its initial launch in June 2022 and continues its expansion across the U.S.

“We are thrilled with our expansion to all Total Wine Stores throughout the state of Florida. This gives current consumers, who support and enjoy our brands as well as new consumers a place they know they can find it on shelves. We look forward to future growth and thank our customers, retailers, and our distributor, Breakthru Beverage for their support in helping us grow our Victor George Spirits portfolio in Florida and nationwide,” said Victor Harvey, Founder of Victor George Spirits. Victor George Spirits was founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Additional projects of the Victor George Spirits founder include a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future site of The Victory Building on Sistrunk Boulevard, which will be Fort Lauderdale’s First Black Owned Distillery. The groundbreaking is expected to take place this fall.

Most major retailers carry Victor George Vodka across the U.S. such as Total Wine, Kroger, Meijer, Trader Joe’s and more.

Victor George Vodka and caramel vodka both retail price is $19.99 for 750ml and $28.99 for 1.75L. Fort Mose’ retails for $49.99.