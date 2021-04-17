Broward Meat & Fish Gives Away $30K to Celebrate 30 Years Strong

[LAUDERDALE LAKES] – After 30 years of serving the city of Lauderdale Lakes and surrounding communities, Broward Meat & Fish, a stable in Broward County’s Caribbean and Hispanic communities, finds another way to give back. Known for its philanthropic giving, the company, that so many have come to love and support, distributed 600 – $50 gift cards at its original flagship Lauderdale Lakes store.

30-Year Celebration

“As part of our 30-year celebration, my family and I believe there is no better way to celebrate this 30-year milestone than to give back to the community that has supported Broward Meat & Fish on this amazing journey”, said owner and founder Denise Lujo. “We could not have attained this amazing success without our faithful customers, they mean the world to us. This is our way of saying thank you for the journey”.

The celebration, which began at 3pm lasted into the evening. Wrapping up around 7pm with approximately 600 customers receiving gift certificates that can be used at any Broward Meat location. In thirty years, the company has seen growth with two additional stores. One in Pembroke Pines and another in North Lauderdale.

New Location In The Works

Expect to see a fourth store coming soon in Margate, at the former Penn Dutch Store location, on 441 just south of Sample Road. Plans are to open by the end of this year.

As Broward County continues to see a growth in both the Hispanic and Caribbean communities, Broward Meat & Fish is positioned to continue serving existing customers while welcoming all new faces with the freshest products, warmth, and top-notch customer service consumers have grown accustomed to receiving.

