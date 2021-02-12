Best of Jamaica Winners in Florida Grateful and Humbled as They Receive Awards

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The winners of the Best of Jamaica Awards in Florida, sponsored by Jamaicans.com received notification that they were voted Best of Jamaica in 2020 by their fans. Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com, personally presented the award certificates to several of the winners. All other winners’ certificates and window decals accompanied by a congratulatory letter were mailed to them.

The recipients were quick to express their thanks to Jamaicans.com, Xavier Murphy. And, especially to fans for honoring them with their votes.

Patty Place – Best of Jamaica Best – Miami Patties Award

Leighton Walters, owner of Patty Place was the Miami Winner of the Best of Jamaica Best Patties Award. Walters joyfully stated, “Jamaicans.com, thank you for this great opportunity. For everyone that voted, this is truly a humbling experience, and thank you for choosing us.”

Broward Meat and Fish – Best Place to Buy Jamaican Groceries Ft. Lauderdale Award

Broward Meat and Fish was the winner of the Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale Best Place to Buy Jamaican Groceries Award. The Owners were ecstatic when they received their certificate and window decal. “Thank you Jamaicans.com and your viewers for selecting us as the Number one Caribbean Store in Fort Lauderdale. We are very honored having been in the Jamaican community for over 30 years”.

Caribbean Sunshine Bakery – Best of Jamaica in Orlando Best Patties Award

“On behalf of staff and management, we would like to extend our gratitude for the award that was presented to us from Jamaicans.com,” stated Peter Daley, owner of Caribbean Sunshine Bakery. Daley was the winner of the Best of Jamaica in Orlando Best Patties Award.

“The Best of Jamaica” Survey

Thousands from around the world participated in “The Best of Jamaica” Survey. The survey asked the question “What is the best of Jamaica?” in Jamaica and in locations where they live abroad. Best off all the poll revealed the best in Jamaican food and culture. This includes on the island and in the major cities across the United States, Canada, and Europe with large populations of Jamaican nationals.

The Best of Jamaica 2020 Awards Program

Jamaican media personalities Jody Ann Gray and Luke Ballentine hosted The Best of Jamaica 2020 awards program, which was streamed live over the Jamaicans.com Facebook page on December 5, 2020.

Commenting on the success of the broadcast, Murphy said, “This was our first year doing a live broadcast of the results. “The show was well-received by the audience, and the feedback was great. It was a good way to celebrate the Best of Jamaica on the island and abroad despite the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

The over 78,000 Viewers from around the world offered enthusiastic praise for the awards show and added their own comments when the category winners were announced.

Congratulatory video messages were received from Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representatives from each region. This included:

Dr. Alan Cunningham of the South USA Region – representing Atlanta, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Palm Beach and Dallas

– representing Atlanta, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Palm Beach and Dallas Karren Dunkley of the North USA Region – representing Boston, Chicago, Hartford, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

representing Boston, Chicago, Hartford, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. Shauna Chin of the West/Midwest USA Region – representing Los Angeles and San Francisco;

– representing Los Angeles and San Francisco; Nathaniel Peat of the Europe Region – representing London

– representing London Nailah Gordon-Decicreo of Canada – representing Toronto