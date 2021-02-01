Spence Finlayson Creates Inspire Mentorship Program

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – Bahamian born, International Motivational Speaker and Corporate Trainer, Spence Finlayson, recently created his Inspire Mentorship Program for Aspiring Speakers. Finlayson is a 34 year veteran of the professional development and public speaking industry. He has delivered over 5,000 speeches and presentations in over 29 foreign countries to his credit.

Spence’s Inspire Mentorship Program is designed to help exceptional people achieve a level of public speaking. This will assist persons with getting their message noticed. Now more than ever, individuals have the opportunity to step up and speak up.

Finlayson appears on ZNS Radio weekdays with his motivational program Success is Your Birthright. According to Finlayson, “your ability to speak from the core of who you are in a way that creates emotional impact will determine your business results, career success and personal fulfilment”.

The difference between our mentorship program and other public speaking mentorship programs is that we focus not just on the mechanics of public speaking. But, also the mindset that is the inner world of public speaking.

My intention is to help you dig deeper, achieve clarity, and have higher self-confidence. This will allow for breakthroughs in self-expression to influence your listeners to take action. As your mentor, my promise to you is to help you connect deeper with the core of who you are. The program will provide personalized coaching so you are super clear on what is getting in the way of your full expression. In addition, I will give you the tools to be able to communicate your message succinctly, engaging and powerfully.

Inspire Mentorship Program is a 12 month program with participants meeting once per week.