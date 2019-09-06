Southern Florida Bucket List: 10 Best Things to Do in South Florida

Whether you’re a local looking for something to do or simply traveling, here are the 10 best things to do in South Florida.

So, you’re visiting the South Florida area and are looking for a few activities to do with your friends or family. Well, whether it’s a date night with that special someone or a day designed with the kids in mind, South Florida has something for everyone!

But if you’re unfamiliar with the area, figuring out what to do, and what to avoid, can be a bit tricky. And with so little time, you don’t want to waste a second (or a dollar) doing something that isn’t going to be fun for everyone.

So if you’re looking for a list of the best things to do in South Florida, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we’ll tell you about 10 locations in the area that are absolutely worth checking out.

Now then, let’s get started!

Naples Botanical Garden

With over 170 acres of land, covered with beautiful native flowers, Naples Botanical Garden is a must-see for anyone visiting South Florida.

Spending the day at Naples Botanical Garden is an absolute blast, and the scenery makes it the perfect date spot for you and your loved ones. Just be sure to bring some drinking water with you, especially during the summertime, as it can get quite warm.

Jungle Island

If you’re not into the garden idea, but love a zoo-like experience, then Jungle Island is the spot you’re looking for. Located in Miami, Jungle Island offers you the chance to get up close and personal with some of the most beautiful and exotic creatures on this planet.

From birds to tigers and lions, you can literally touch and take pictures with some of these incredible creatures. This is a neat and memorable way to spend any day, especially if you’ve got kids with you.

Naples Zoo

If you love the zoo, but find Jungle Island is a bit too over the top for your taste, then Naples Zoo is worth checking out. As you can probably guess, Naples Zoo is a more traditional like zoo experience that allows you to see the animals from a bit more far away.

There’s also a lovely botanical garden and a walking trail too. This makes it a great spot for a lunch date if that’s something you have in mind.

South Beach

Without a doubt, South Beach is one of the most popular (and famous) beaches in the entire world. And for good reason. Not only is the beach itself nice, but you’ve got easy access to some of the best restaurants and shops in all of Florida.

And if you do decide to check out the South Beach area, be sure to keep an eye out for celebrities . Because you just never know who you might see walking about on any given day!

Clearwater Beach

Much like South Beach, Clearwater Beach is much more than just the ocean and some sand. Although the beach itself is a major attraction, the area surrounding the beach is one of the best parts of South Florida.

Specifically because this place becomes one big party when the sun goes down. So if you’re looking for a place to hang out with some friends at night, check out the Clearwater Beach strip, where fun is waiting!

Naples Museum of Art

With over 30,000 square feet of floor space, the Naples Museum of Art is one of the biggest, most impressive museums in all of Florida. Multiple styles of art are represented throughout the beautiful facility, making it a great way to spend an afternoon.

A pro tip? Be sure to check the schedule before booking your tickets, as you can find free tours on certain days, which can add a lot to the experience.

Lion County Safari

One of the best drive-thru safaris in all of the United States, Lion County Safari is a car-filled adventure that the entire family can enjoy. Driving through, you’ll pass by some of the most interesting, and frightening, animals in all of the world.

So if you have kids who love animals or the zoo, this is a unique experience that they’ll be sure to love!

IMAG History and Science Center

The IMAG History and Science Center is a hands-on museum specifically designed with children in mind. With that being said, adults are going to love the IMAG experience, too, so don’t let that turn you away!

On top of the hands-on museum, there’s also an impressive aquarium that is waiting to be explored by everyone in your group. So if you’re looking for a fun, educational experience for the kids, IMAG is the best option on this list.

Jaxon’s Ice Cream

Located right outside of Hollywood Beach, Jaxon’s Ice Cream is one of the best spots in all of South Florida. Alongside serving delicious ice cream, Jaxon’s has a full menu of food that is as good as it gets in South Florida.

Located near the ocean, as well as close by to tons of fun things to do, like an escape room and various museums, Jaxon’s is a great way to cap off any fun day.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

The only living coral reef in the United States, John Pennekamp State Park is something anyone who loves the ocean has to experience. The snorkeling here, in particular, is some of the best on this side of the world.

So if you, or someone you know, is really into aquatic wildlife, take them to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, where you will have the time of your lives.

The 10 Best Things to Do in South Florida

Well, there you have it! Those are the 10 best things to do in South Florida!

Whether you’re interested in enjoying the water or want to check out some of the various museums and zoos in the area, you can’t go wrong with anything on this list.

Be sure to check out our blog, where you'll find more tips and tricks on how you can get the most out of your trip to South Florida!