Southeast Florida Episcopal Church to host Juneteenth Celebration in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — The Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20. The event will be held at Atonement Church, 4401 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

The community gathering will include prayer, worship and reflection honoring Juneteenth and its significance in the nation and the church. The service will reflect on the history of emancipation while highlighting the continuing call to justice, unity and reconciliation.

“As people of faith, we are called not only to remember, but to respond,” said Archdeacon Hal Hurley, archdeacon for African descent ministries. “Juneteenth invites us to reflect on God’s desire for freedom, dignity and justice for all people, and to consider how we continue that work in our communities today.”

Message from Ariana Hylton

The celebration will feature a message from Ariana Hylton, a graduating high school senior, member of the Daughters of the King and parishioner at Holy Family Church in Miami Gardens. Her reflection will offer a perspective from the next generation on carrying forward the work of justice, unity and hope.

Clergy, parishioners and members of the wider community from across Southeast Florida are expected to attend. Organizers said the service is intended as an opportunity to give thanks for progress made. Moreover, they wish to recommit to the work that remains.

Lunch and fellowship will follow the service. The event is open to the public.

The Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida spans five counties and is committed to fostering communities of faith, hope and love. Through gatherings such as the Juneteenth Celebration, the diocese seeks to deepen understanding and strengthen relationships. Furthermore, it aims to live more fully into its calling as the Body of Christ. For more information, visit diosef.org.