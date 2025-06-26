Entertainment

Sounds of the Caribbean: A Cultural Celebration

Celebrating the DJs & Sound Systems that Amplify Caribbean American Heritage

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Majah Hype
Advocate Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott,
Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott

MIAMI GARDENS — In celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month, Radio Veteran and Community Advocate Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III, and City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Robert Stephens proudly present Sounds of the Caribbean—an electrifying cultural celebration that honors the sound systems and DJs who have shaped Caribbean culture and identity across generations.

Sounds of the Caribbean takes place Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Carol City Park (185th Street, Miami Gardens).

This FREE, family-friendly event will feature many DJs from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, and the Bahamas. Plus

  • Caribbean food trucks.
  • Kids Zone.
  • International artists like: Konshens, Pressure Buss Pipe, Tifa, and Sizwe C will perform. –

The event will be hosted by Majah Hype, the king of Caribbean comedy. It promises to be one of South Florida’s most exciting cultural moments this summer.

Sounds of the Caribbean host Majah Hype
Majah Hype

“Caribbean music and sound system culture have always been the heartbeat of our communities—from block parties to global stages,” said Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott. “Sounds of the Caribbean is a celebration of that rhythm and resilience—honoring the DJs and selectors who have preserved, promoted, and pushed our music into the world.”

Caribbean American Heritage Month is more than a commemoration—it’s an opportunity to uplift the contributions of Caribbean people to Miami-Dade and beyond. Through music, food, and fellowship, it’s a time to celebrate shared legacy and the voices that continue to move us forward.

Sounds of the Caribbean Featured DJs

DJ include:

  • 🇯🇲 Innocent Sound, Prodigy Movements, Xtatic Sound
  • 🇹🇹 House Arrest
  • 🇧🇧 DJ Bulletproof
  • 🇧🇸 DJ Ivory

Sounds of the Caribbean is sponsored by Just Vote Period, Miami-Dade County District 1, City of Miami Gardens, 103.5 The Beat, and Palmetto Homes Urban Development.

Come for the music. Stay for the culture. Kids Eat Free!MUSIC • FOOD • FAMILY • VIBES

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Caribbean War Hero from Trinidad Remembered

Caribbean War Hero from Trinidad Remembered

April 7, 2019

Black-Am-I Joins I-Wayne on U.S. I&I Tour This Fall

October 17, 2014
Jamaica's Cultural Icon, Miss Lou Miss Lou Lecture Series Launched

Rich Cultural Performances Will Highlight 8th Annual Miss Lou Reading Festival

January 15, 2015
Decision-making During Gambling

Decision-making During Gambling

November 18, 2020
Back to top button