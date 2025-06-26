Sounds of the Caribbean: A Cultural Celebration

MIAMI GARDENS — In celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month, Radio Veteran and Community Advocate Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III, and City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Robert Stephens proudly present Sounds of the Caribbean—an electrifying cultural celebration that honors the sound systems and DJs who have shaped Caribbean culture and identity across generations.

Sounds of the Caribbean takes place Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Carol City Park (185th Street, Miami Gardens).

This FREE, family-friendly event will feature many DJs from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, and the Bahamas. Plus

Caribbean food trucks.

Kids Zone.

International artists like: Konshens, Pressure Buss Pipe, Tifa, and Sizwe C will perform. –

The event will be hosted by Majah Hype, the king of Caribbean comedy. It promises to be one of South Florida’s most exciting cultural moments this summer.

“Caribbean music and sound system culture have always been the heartbeat of our communities—from block parties to global stages,” said Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott. “Sounds of the Caribbean is a celebration of that rhythm and resilience—honoring the DJs and selectors who have preserved, promoted, and pushed our music into the world.”

Caribbean American Heritage Month is more than a commemoration—it’s an opportunity to uplift the contributions of Caribbean people to Miami-Dade and beyond. Through music, food, and fellowship, it’s a time to celebrate shared legacy and the voices that continue to move us forward.

Sounds of the Caribbean Featured DJs

DJ include:

🇯🇲 Innocent Sound, Prodigy Movements, Xtatic Sound

🇹🇹 House Arrest

🇧🇧 DJ Bulletproof

🇧🇸 DJ Ivory

Sounds of the Caribbean is sponsored by Just Vote Period, Miami-Dade County District 1, City of Miami Gardens, 103.5 The Beat, and Palmetto Homes Urban Development.

Come for the music. Stay for the culture. Kids Eat Free!MUSIC • FOOD • FAMILY • VIBES