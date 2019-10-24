Sound Systems Getting Ready for Sound Clash at Sea Aboard Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise

Tony Matterhorn, Warrior Sound, Dynamq Sound and Pink Panther will go Head-to-Head on Thurs. Dec 12 Aboard the Sold-Out Vessel

MIAMI – One of Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise’s most-anticipated climatic events, the annual Sound Clash At Sea, announces its sound system challengers for 2019.

For those travelers lucky enough to land a coveted spot on this year’s cruise, what Billboard hails as “the genre’s premiere event,” will be able witness four premier selectors/sound systems go head-to-head, tune-for-tune for the ultimate win on Thursday (Dec. 12) immediately following the artist’s performances.

A sound clash is one of the many musical cultural standards originated in Jamaica that reggae fans across the world have come to enjoy. More classically defined, a sound clash is a DJ battle (mostly in reggae and dancehall) where two collective sounds – consisting of one or more selectors (or DJs as they say in U.S.) – go song for song.

The winner is determined by crowd response. They often use custom exclusive remixes (aka dub plates) featuring drops from marquee artists to woo over the audience.

Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise is one of the hottest tickets to see the world’s most talented sound systems converge on one stage for this epic competition.

This year’s contenders will include Jamaica’s own Tony Matterhorn, top selector/artist and last year’s WTJRC Sound Clash At Sea winner, and the island’s 9-time champion Pink Panther.

Two new sound systems from abroad will also enter the competition for the first time.

Warrior Sound, who won this year’s sound clash at Jamaica’s biggest music festival Reggae Sumfest, will represent Germany.

Dynamiq Sound, who made his mark in the U.S. after being crowned king on Irish and Chin’s U.S. Rumble Clash in 2018, hails from Kansas City, MO (U.S.) by way of South Sudan (Africa).

Now in its 6th year, Welcome To Jamrock Reggae’s sold-out cruise will set sail on Dec. 9, 2019 from Ft. Lauderdale with two stops in Jamaica – including Ocho Rios and Falmouth – before its return on Dec. 14, 2019.

This year’s artist line up includes performances from Stephen “Ragga” Marley, Buju Banton, Popcaan, Koffee and many more.

DJs will be announced shortly.