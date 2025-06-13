Sound System Culture and Brooklyn’s Dancehall Scene

New York, New York – With the arrival of Caribbean American Heritage and Black Music Appreciation months in June, renowned Caribbean entertainment host Garfield “Chin” Bourne is set to deliver authentic 90’s Hardcore Dancehall energy to Brooklyn, New York.

Through his entertainment brand Irish and Chin, the well-known event producer presents “World Bash“. This exciting sound system show is set for Saturday, June 28, at the historic Crown Hill Theater. Now in its third year in the U.S., this “World Bash” brings together top sounds from Brooklyn’s famous 90’s Dancehall scene. Some of these include LP International, Soul Supreme, Earth Ruler, and Killamanjaro.

The rivalries of the featured sounds certainly add sparks to “World Bash.” Notably, they carry the history of some of Brooklyn’s biggest sound clash competitions. They also have some of the biggest dub plate anthems in the region.

Just imagine the vibes and sounds of legendary Brooklyn venues like Tilden, Biltmore and Starlite Ballrooms, Aristocrat Manner and Afrika House to name a few. The musically charged event will recapture the era’s excitement. New generations of fans will get an opportunity to experience the magic.

Meanwhile, mature concertgoers will embark on a nostalgic musical and cultural journey. All will witness the raw, undying energy of sound system culture.

“Brooklyn is the U.S. mecca of sound system culture,” declares Bourne. “After years of staging most of my sound system events in Queens… I thought it would be special to return to Brooklyn with my newest brand, World Bash! The lineup reflects the rich history of 90’s Brooklyn sound system culture.”

Sound System Icons

Adding to the highly anticipated event is the “Quadruple Crownin” of four sound system icons, including Danny Dread, Downbeat, Don One and Jah Wise. These stalwarts are being celebrated for their invaluable contributions to sound system culture and impact on Jamaican music and culture.

“In the midst of the excitement, I want to stress the importance of honoring the legends of the culture,” says Bourne. “Giving flowers to these icons is overdue. Danny Dread, Downbeat, Don One and Jah Wise have poured their unique gifts into sound system culture for decades. They must know how much they have impacted music, culture and the world. We say Thank You!”

Irish and Chin have shared real sound system culture with audiences for over 25 years. In 2023, they added World Bash to their entertainment brand. This event was created to honor Mighty Crown’s retirement. World Bash has taken place in the U.S., UK, and Canada.