Entertainment

Soul Rebel Reggae-rizes a Soul Classic “King Majesty”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 13 1 minute read
Soul Rebel - King Majesty
Soul Rebel

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican music fans have been rocking to Queen Majesty for over 50 years. Written by Curtis Mayfield, the song was originally recorded by his group The Impressions, but reggae versions by The Techniques, The Jays and Dennis Brown are just as popular in Jamaica.

Singer Soul Rebel is the latest to ‘reggae-rize’ the soul classic. Her version, titled King Majesty, is produced by Carlton “Dilly” McLeod for London-based Stingray Records.

She met McLeod while in London last year and he played the rhythm track for her. After agreeing to cover Queen Majesty, Soul Rebel wanted to go beyond a change in gender title.

Soul Rebel - King Majesty
Soul Rebel

“I changed from Queen Majesty to King Majesty because I wanted to sing to a king. I know art imitates life and life imitates art so I wanted life to imitate the energy in King Majesty and bring better unions in a way that a woman can profess to her king about the love and intimacy that she feels for him. I wanted to sing about love from a woman to a man or rather from a queen to a king,” she explained.

The Techniques cut is the best-known version by a Jamaican.  Released in 1967, it was produced by Duke Reid for his Treasure Isle label. Its revamped rhythm also drives King Majesty.

Soul Rebel is from Linstead, a rural market town in St. Catherine parish, Jamaica. That area has produced acts like rocksteady singer Phyllis Dillon, roots-reggae singer Joseph Hill of Culture and Tony Curtis of LUST.

Last year, she launched her EP, Drama, at The Garden in Lauderdale Lakes.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Anthony B Teams Up With Reggae Vibes Music To Deliver Message, ‘Black and Proud’

Anthony B Teams Up With Reggae Vibes Music To Deliver Message, ‘Black and Proud’

July 16, 2020
Taste the Islands TV Show hosts and cookbook authors Cynthia “Chef Thia” Verna and Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair

Taste the Islands Goes from Screen to Table in New Cookbook

January 25, 2020
First Fridays of Florida

First Fridays of Florida 21st Anniversary Reunion Event

November 30, 2021

Jamaican Reggae Artist, Ce’Cile, signs licensing agreement for music to be placed with top rated Television Reality Shows

October 20, 2009
Back to top button