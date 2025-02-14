Soul-Rebel Marley Builds on Family Legacy with Debut: Loving Jah

MIAMI – Soul-Rebel Marley builds on a legacy of ingenuity with the release of his debut single “Loving Jah,” out today on all digital platforms via partnership with the artist’s own Tek Time Productions imprint and his family’s Tuff Gong International label.

Drawing inspiration from his grandfather, Bob Marley — the iconic Jamaican musician who brought reggae to a global mainstream audience through irresistible grooves and a message of love, freedom, and unity — the young maestro Soul-Rebel continues to blaze the fire in a new direction with his first offering as an artist.

STREAM “LOVING JAH” HERE

While in the studio with his Grammy award winning brother Skip Marley, the opening line of a song — ”Hail up the King of Kings/We forever loving Jah” — came to Soul-Rebel. He quickly documented it on voice note. Though he hadn’t formally recorded anything prior, he revisited the lyric, made an acapella version and produced around it.

“Loving Jah” Debut

“Loving Jah” now emerges as Soul-Rebel Marley’s debut, taking cues from his grandfather’s 1980 classic, “Forever Loving Jah.” An energizing single that crescendos at its bridge is punctuated with an incisive snare and accented by ethereal vocal layering, courtesy of Soul-Rebel’s Grammy award winning mother, Cedella Marley. The result is a motivational and empowering sound that elevates the sound of traditional reggae by fusing it with elements of dancehall and hip hop.

“From inside the womb to outside the womb, everything just been the whole time, music, music, music,” said Soul-Rebel, a multi-instrumentalist who has been playing piano since the age of 6. He has previously produced tracks for his cousin, Jo Mersa Marley, and his aunt, Sharon Marley.

The “Loving Jah” single release is accompanied by an official lyric video that features Soul-Rebel Marley’s image over the historic Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela in Ethiopia.