Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba Gears Up for Power-Packed Performances

[Oranjestad, Aruba] – Imagination takes flight at the 20th Edition of the iconic Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba featuring a luminescent lineup of world-renowned chart-topping performers destined to delight the swell of concert-goers set to witness star-studded shows including headliners Mary J. Blige, New Edition, and Mike Epps. Along with highly revered main stage performances by Ari Lenox, Kevin Ross and Chase Anthony. They will be delivering lit entertainment Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 – 30, 2022 in the harmonious paradise of Aruba.

Performance Schedule

Friday: May 27 – Comedy Jam Concert: Mike Epps & Chase Anthony – Featuring, DJ Outkast

– Comedy Jam Concert: Mike Epps & Chase Anthony – Featuring, DJ Outkast Saturday: May 28 – Music Concert: Mary J. Blige & Kevin Ross – Host, Doug E. Fresh

– Music Concert: Mary J. Blige & Kevin Ross – Host, Doug E. Fresh Sunday: May 29 – Music Concert: New Edition & Ari Lenox – Host, Chris Spencer

“We are thrilled to be kicking off the Soul Beach Musical Festival for its 20th Anniversary this year,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). “The One happy island is buzzing with energy as we welcome back fans from around the world to see the star-studded lineup. Aruba is the perfect destination for the festival as we boast one of the world’s top beaches, friendly and vibrant culture, and stunning sunsets you can’t enjoy anywhere else.”

Aruba’s Charm

When wanderlust calls, Aruba answers. A cultural crossroad of breathtaking beauty and unrivaled hospitality, Aruba’s timeless charm is a sunshine daydream where luxury meets nature. Thousands of travelers are set to embark upon the adventure-ready happy island featuring sophisticated shopping escapades, savory culinary indulgences, aquatic excursions, art galleries, and nonstop festivities. Every vacationer will be greeted by masterfully blended and well-designed accommodations and invited to experience the uniquely refined amenities. Aruba is a destination that recharges and inspires, offering anything but ordinary. Why wait for next when you can have now! Coupled with Soul Beach Music Festival’s jammed-packed events, a supernova entertainment line-up, and Aruba’s magnetic epicenter, there is no other place than #SBMF22 to elevate the soul on Memorial Day weekend.

Soul Beach 20th Edition

“I’m so excited to finally return for the 20th edition of Soul Beach. We are truly grateful for the support and partnership with the Aruba Tourism Authority and all the participating sponsors as well as the thousands of loyal Soul Beach attendees and esteemed artists. This year’s events will be filled with the spirit of rejuvenation and a celebration of life,” said Mark Adkins, CEO & Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions.

Everything is better by the water! Amped-up festivalgoers will rise and shine to attend beachside day parties. They will be drenched in vitamin sea and emerge to unparalleled night festivities. Featuring the ultimate celebration lounges in multiple locations throughout the island. Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba will enliven the senses of partygoers. This includes renowned Guest DJs pumping up the airwaves. From Kid Capri, DJ Trauma, DJ Aktive, DJ Envy, DJ Frank Ski, DJ E-Clazz, DJ Outkast to DJ Diablo. The cool vibes catch a wave with the Frank Ski Broadcast, Smooth R&B WHUR – Washington, DC, and KISS 104.1 – Atlanta, GA live simulcast at the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino – Poolside.

Tickets

For information about #SBMF22, ticket sales, accommodations and the latest updates sign up for CLUB SOUL BEACH, by visiting http://www.soulbeach.com. With the regard to the guidelines set in place, all Soul Beach events will follow the Aruban government protocols for health and safety: read the Travel Requirements.

Connect on Social Media

Join the Soul Beach Music Festival community: follow us on Twitter and Instagram @SoulBeachMusic

and become a fan of the 2022 Soul Beach Music Festival on Facebook. Get real time features on the day parties, and concert tickets. In addition, partner and sponsor offerings by downloading the Soul Beach Music Festival App on GooglePlay and AppleStore.

Festival Sponsors

The 2022 Soul Beach Music Festival is sponsored by Aruba Tourism Authority; additional sponsors include JetBlue, AHATA, ALLBLK.tv, Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, Divi Resorts, Tamarijn Aruba, Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino, Courtyard by Marriott, Aruba Airport Authority, Setar, First Class Aruba, Surinam Airways, Fun Miles, Romar Trading, Aruba Trading Company, Aruba Ports Authority, Kini Kini Tours, Budget, Amigo Rent-A-Car, Dufry and Kooyman.