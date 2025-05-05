Sophia Rose Hinkson: From Port of Spain Trinidad to the Global Runway

MIAMI – Sophia Rose Hinkson stated modeling at 10 years old, Sophia Rose Hinkson has emerged as a beacon of inspiration to the many young Caribbean girls who would like get into the fashion world. Hailing from Duncan Street in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sophia’s journey from a vibrant Caribbean neighborhood to international runways is a testament to her talent, determination, and the unwavering support of her grandparents Anthony and Marie Hinkson.

Early Beginnings and Passion for Fashion

Sophia’s affinity for fashion and performance was evident from a young age. Encouraged by her grandparents, she began modeling locally, participating in events like “The Grand Runway” fashion show at Grand Bazaar. Recognizing her potential, they connected her with renowned production designer and runway coach Richard Young, who helped her refine her catwalk presence. Additionally, motivational speaker Michelle Borel assisted in enhancing Sophia’s public speaking skills, preparing her for the spotlight.

Breaking into the International Scene

Sophia’s dedication soon caught the attention of international designers. She was selected to model for Mila Hoffman Couture and Archie Brown at New York Fashion Week (NYFW), a significant milestone that showcased her versatility and poise on a global platform. Her performance at NYFW led to further opportunities, including modeling and an invitation to London and Milan Fashion Week 2025.

Collaborations with Catwalk Pros and Tanya Marie

Sophia’s collaboration with Catwalk Pros, a Miami-based modeling agency known for nurturing young talent, marked another pivotal point in her career. Through this partnership, she participated in the “Tierra Viento Fuego Agua 2025” fashion show, where she modeled designs by the Jamaican celebrity designer Tanya Marie who has designed clothing for artists Lizo, Miami and Atlanta Housewives. The event celebrated cultural fusion and sustainability in fashion, aligning with Sophia’s values and offering her a platform to shine among industry elites.

Beyond the Runway

While Sophia’s modeling achievements are impressive, she remains grounded and multifaceted. She enjoys singing, cooking, drawing, and dancing. Her aspirations extend beyond modeling; she dreams of owning her own beauty line, combining her love for fashion and entrepreneurship.

A Role Model for Aspiring Youth

Sophia’s story resonates with many young individuals, especially those from underrepresented communities. Her journey underscores the importance of passion, resilience, and support in achieving one’s dreams. As she walks international runways and inspires others, Sophia Rose Hinkson shows the power of determination. She believes in herself and the endless possibilities that come with it.

For more about Sophia’s journey and upcoming projects, visit her official website: sophiarosehinkson.com.