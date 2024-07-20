Soon Come, Unwind and Indulge at Princess Resorts in Jamaica

Hanover, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett eagerly anticipates the September opening of the Princess Grand and Princess Senses The Mangrove, the first phase of a planned 2,036-room hotel development in Green Island, Hanover. Upon completion of the second phase, this project will become one of Jamaica’s largest resorts. As a result, it will significantly boost the island’s tourism offerings.

Minister Bartlett and other senior tourism officials received a progress update on construction and preparations for the 1,005-room resort and casino during a property tour on July 12th. The tour was guided by Robert Cabrera Plana, owner of Princess Hotels and Resorts, and Managing Director Enrico Pezzoli.

“I am excited to welcome Princess Resorts to Jamaica’s product offering,” said Minister Bartlett. “This significant investment will create substantial employment opportunities and further solidify Jamaica’s position as a premier tourist destination.”

Construction is proceeding on schedule, with Mr. Cabrera confirming a September opening. He stated confidently, “A hundred per cent, we will open in September.”

The resort is expected to create significant employment opportunities. They will have an initial workforce of 1,200 people growing to a peak of 1,500 employees. Minister Bartlett expressed particular satisfaction with the employment opportunities generated by the project, especially during the construction phase.

Among the resort’s features will be six speciality restaurants, one featuring an all-Jamaican menu.