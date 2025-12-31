Soca Music: Tizzy’s Vibrant Return to Trinidad and Tobago Carnival

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – Passion and an undying love for Soca music are the elements that propel one of the region’s most enjoyed female Soca artistes. These elements keep her going. Antigua and Barbuda’s Tizzy has never wavered in her commitment to Soca music. From her hit single, ‘Expose’ some years ago, to present-day singles released, ‘Fire Marshall’ and ‘Freak in De Fete,’ she is excited. The vibrant performer is eager to re-establish herself in Trinidad and Tobago ahead of Carnival 2026.

Set to hit the ground running in the weeks ahead in T&T, the entertainer says her return to the spotlight this year comes after much personal reflection. She made decisions on her brand and who she wanted to be as she moved forward.

“My motivation in this business is life,” said the singer. She affirms that she believes her journey in the industry can help others. “Singing soca music – performing, is something I’m very passionate about. I want to positively encourage those looking on at my story and my journey. I want them to see that even through the highs and the lows, I have been resilient. I keep pushing,” she explained.

Sophomore Album

In recent time, Tizzy has been working dedicatedly on her sophomore album, ‘Jus Ah Come.’ It is something that she is proud to have branded solely as her accomplishment as an artiste.

“All of the songs that I released before this album were under ElAkru Music. These new songs are all available on all streaming platforms. I must thank my ElAkru Music family for their support and of course my husband Rohan Hector, who is both my manager and producer,” she shared. The ElAkru Music team remains a consistent part of Tizzy’s musical journey. “As a team we’ve gone through the highs and lows of the business but we’ve never stopped believing. Once you find something that you love and you know who you are, then you will keep doing it. You won’t find it worrisome. It won’t be work alone; it’ll also be fun,” she said with excitement.

Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2026

Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival is the most anticipated highlight of the regional and international Carnival calendar. Tizzy, like many other regional artistes, is eager to meet and interact with the people who enjoy Soca music.

“Soca is a powerful, energetic genre. It’s an expression of what it means to be a Caribbean person. We work 365 days of the year and we look forward to this music. These vibrant songs release our inhibitions, at least once every year,” she pointed out.

Her two singles, ‘Fire Marshall’ – written by Emerge Media and ‘Freak in De Fete,’ which was written by Barbados’ Jus D, are true expressions of Tizzy’s untamed energy.

“I’m looking forward to a great carnival 2026 and beyond,” she said. She highlighted that 2025 has already been very good to her, following the love she received during Antigua and Barbuda’s carnival. “I released three songs that were all well received in Antigua. “Big Ben,” “Charge Up” and “When Last,” which featured T&T’s Viking Ding Dong, got a lot of love throughout the season. I couldn’t have hoped for better. I think it was the launch for greater things,” said the artiste.

Feeling at Home in Trinidad and Tobago

A strong relationship built over the years with bands in T&T like Destra and Atlantik and even D All Starz, makes Tizzy feel at home in Trinidad and Tobago. She recently stopped in for a few days, making the rounds to radio stations to release her music.

Following that, Tizzy has since unleashed the new video for ‘Freak in De Fete.’ She plans on unleashing two brand new Power Soca tracks in the days ahead.