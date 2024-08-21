WASHINGTON, DC – The Institute for Caribbean Studies (ICS), in partnership with members of the Caribbean American Leadership Alliance, proudly announces the launch of the SOCA DE VOTE Agenda 2024. This initiative is designed to engage, educate, and empower Caribbean American voters in the upcoming national election cycle through a series of targeted voter education efforts, including Opinion Polls, Issue Briefs, Focus Groups, Roundtables, and Town Halls.

The SOCA DE VOTE Agenda 2024 officially kicked off with a Media Launch on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 @ 8PM. At the launch, ICS deployed its first Opinion Poll titled, “What Caribbean Americans Care About“. It was aimed at capturing the priorities and concerns of Caribbean American communities across the United States.

In the following 12 weeks, the agenda will continue with a series of high-profile events to include:

August 21, 2024 – Media Roundtable: A discussion with key media representatives about the Caribbean American media role in shaping voter perception.

August 28, 2024 – Faith-Based Roundtable: A forum for faith leaders to discuss the intersection of faith, community, and civic engagement in the Caribbean American community.

September 4, 2024 – Health Sector Roundtable: A forum for leaders in the health sector to discuss issues pertaining to health equity agenda.

ICS President, Dr. Claire Nelson, expressed her enthusiasm about the initiative: “The SOCA DE VOTE Agenda is more than just a voter education effort; it’s about ensuring that the voices of Caribbean Americans are heard, and that Caribbean Americans exercise their agency. Through Opinion Polls, Issue Briefs, Focus Groups, Discussion Forums, and Voter Registration efforts we aim to empower our community with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions at the ballot box.”

Leaders from the Caribbean American Leadership Alliance are equally excited about the potential impact of this initiative:

Issues that Matter to Caribbean Americans

“By engaging in focused conversations with our community, we can better understand the issues that matter most to Caribbean Americans,” said Tracy Lettsome Esq., a Community Leader from Georgia and member of the Caribbean American Leadership Alliance.

Insuring Our Voices are Heard

Andrew Sharpe, Chairman of the Authentic Caribbean Foundation of Massachusetts stated, “This Voter Engagement agenda is a critical step in ensuring our collective voices are reflected in the national policy conversation.”

Voter Registration

Jackie Watson, Chair of the Georgia Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, added, “We are heavily engaged in voter registration and our partnership with ICS on the SOCA DE VOTE agenda demonstrates our commitment to mobilizing Caribbean Americans.”

Caribbean Voting Bloc – The Sleeping Giant

Commissioner Cheryl DB Murphy of the Jersey City Caribbean American Carnival Foundation states, “We believe that by providing platforms for dialogue and education, we can wake up the sleeping giant that is the Caribbean-American voting bloc and help shape a better future for our Caribbean-American communities.”

Non-partisan Community Voter Education

Miranda Alexander, Founding President and Strategic Project Director, Caribbean Community in Philadelphia states, “We are engaged in a non-partisan community voter education and voter engagement process. We have created a Passport to Democracy to enable, educate and empower Caribbean Americans to understand ‘How Philly Works’ and to become more involved in civic engagement”.

Members of the Caribbean-American media community and the public are invited to attend the SOCA DE VOTE Agenda Launch. In addition, participate in the Caribbean American Leadership Alliance as Media Partners.

The SOCA DE VOTE initiative was first launched in 2008. It is the in keeping with ICS’ National Caribbean American Heritage Month initiative, which aims among other things to harness our collective power through enabling our voice, visibility, and agency.