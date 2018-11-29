Sistrunk A Fair will highlight artists of color in Broward County

South Florida Art Fair To Bring Communities Together

BROWARD COUNTY – Art N Soul is proud to present The Sistrunk-A-fair happening January 18 – 26, 2019. During this week long event there will be a number of art events within the North West community of Fort Lauderdale.

Included will be are exhibits, performances, and films displaying the history of the black communities of Broward County.

There will be a number of local artists from various cities displaying their works of art from Fort Lauderdale, Pompano, Dania, Pearl City, and Hallandale.

An art Exhibition held at the African American Research Library titled “We Love Art TOO” will house pieces from 20 unique artists of color that share a story through their artwork.

We Love Art TOO is the premier art exhibit for the Sistrunk-A-Fair, joined by an exhibition at the Old Dillard Museum entitled The Beauty of Black Broward.

The Beauty of Black Broward will feature local Broward artists of color and their illustrations of Broward’s historic black areas with displays portraying James Sistrunk, Von D Mizell, Esther Rolle, the farmlands in Pompano, The Palms nightclub in Hallandale, and many more.