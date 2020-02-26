Singjay Za’Meraki Latest Single, “Angelina” a Timeless Message on Cheating

// // //

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The cheating lover gets a lyrical battering in Angelina, a song by singjay Za’Meraki. As he tells it, while women are usually on the receiving end of unfaithfulness, men are unable to deal with the repercussions of a straying partner.

“It is inspired by a collection of similar experiences by close friends which along with a little general knowledge was written to portray one story which would be relatable to the listener,” said Za’Meraki.

Angelina is the protagonist in the uptempo track, which is written by the Manchester-born artiste and co-produced by Prolific Music, Tensai Music, Bassline Rock Music and Madd Cre8tive Studio.

Though released in September but Za’Meraki believes the single’s message is timeless. It is something persons who have been in a fractious relationship can relate to.

Za’Meraki (real name Zachery Newman) is in his second year of recording. His initial songs, Bun A Fire and Everything to Me, were produced by Wayne Armond, veteran guitarist and co-founder of Chalice.

With the rush of singjays on the Jamaican dancehall market, he is aware that to make a mark, being original is critical.

“My sound could be described as unique. I’ve been told I have a very distinctive voice, so I have confidence in saying my music brings a different vibe,” said Za’Meraki.

His other recent releases include Dreams and Beautiful.