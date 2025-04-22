SIM Soul Sessions: The Diaspora Edition in Miramar

MIRAMAR – After a hugely successful inaugural event in New York in November of last year, SIM Soul Sessions, The Diaspora Edition heads to Miramar, Florida for a highly anticipated second staging on Tuesday, May 13. The event comes from the popular TV show, SIM Soul Sessions. Simone Clarke-Cooper was the creator, producer, and host of it. She is a Jamaican media personality with over 30 years of experience in radio and television.

SIM Soul Sessions Launch

SIM Soul Sessions started in June of 2020, and almost immediately became embedded in the hearts of Jamaicans in and outside of Jamaica.

“It was launched during COVID, when people needed hope and inspiration, and that’s what we were giving in unlimited supply,” Clarke-Cooper disclosed.

The program was made to give people a safe place. Here, they can share their stories of struggle and success. They can do this without facing stigma or judgment.

Appointment Television

In the nearly five years since the program started on Television Jamaica, 1spotmedia.com and YouTube, it has become a must-watch for viewers. This includes people in Jamaica and those living abroad. The show has changed how people talk about mental health in Jamaica.

In December of last year, more proof of the show’s popularity outside Jamaica was shown. Simone was named Media Personality of the Year by Jamaicans.com. This was due to the success and impact of SIM Soul Sessions.

“The show’s success with Jamaicans living outside Jamaica presented a very unique opportunity,” Clarke-Cooper said. The back-end data for SIM Soul Sessions shows me that 30% of the viewing audience is in the United States of America. Canada and the UK also represent well, with the Caribbean region also tuning in, and viewers showing up as far away as Africa. There are so many Jamaicans outside Jamaica, representing excellence every single day. I wanted to use this platform to share their stories, too. That’s how the Diaspora Edition of SIM Soul Sessions was born,” she added.

Inaugural Event in New York

The first edition of the event took place in November 2024, showcasing Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, Alsion Wilson, alongside Dr. Sandra Lindsay, a healthcare professional and the initial recipient of the COVID vaccine in the United States.

The event, which saw the Consulate Event Room in Manhattan at capacity, received rave reviews, with the interviewees and guests alike commending the programme for highlighting Jamaica’s legacy of excellence in this way, recognizing and lauding our own.

SIM Soul Sessions – Diaspora Edition: Miramar

The second SIM Soul Sessions – Diaspora Edition will take place on Tuesday, May 13. It will be at the Banquet Hall of the Miramar Cultural Center in Florida. This exciting event will feature the City of Miramar Commissioner, Carson ‘Eddy’ Edwards. Attorney Kasyia Earley will also share her inspiring story.

The event, which starts at 6pm with cocktails, and the formalities at 7pm, and is open to the public.

“I am honoured to facilitate the sharing of the stories of great Jamaicans, and grateful for the creation of a loyal, supportive and engaged community through the creation of SIM Soul Sessions. The Diaspora Edition format gives me a chance to meet them, see them, shake hands and hug them and say thank you! To have them choose to physically leave their homes to come and be a part of this event. I know they will leave inspired,” Clarke-Cooper said, adding that she plans to have at least one more SIM Soul Sessions event outside Jamaica this year.

Preview SIM Soul Sessions