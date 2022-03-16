‘Shop Buju Banton’ Debut Fashion Show & Brunch

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – CEO and President of Shop Buju Banton (Reggae artists and philanthropist, Buju Banton’s clothing line), Santresa McCarthy announces the brands debut Fashion Show and Brunch on April 10, 2022, at Lemon Grove (7610 NE 4th Court, Miami FL 33138) from 2pm-9pm.

The Fashion Show entitled “Blessed Brunch: Rip The Runway- Red, Gold and Green Edition”. It includes the release of the brands “What Drives You’ collection as well as “Cypto Rude Boys”. In addition, it focuses on giving attendees a taste of the brands new direction moving forward.

The internationally known brand was founded on July 15, 2017, and consists of women’s, kids, and menswear. The entire collection focuses on creative designs collaborating directly with Buju Banton himself.

Brand Evolution

Originally the brand launched artwork that focused highly on Buju Banton’s image and legacy albums. However. it has transition into a lifestyle brand. In true Buju Banton fashion, the brand is keen on motivating, educating, and encouraging its supporters.

Buju Banton’s clothing line aims to help spread a message of love and peace. Paying homage to Africa, freedom, and liberation, as well as conscious and inspirational themes with matching reference graphic. “

When we launched Shop Buju Banton, formerly known as Everything BB, my focus was to capture who the world knows as Buju Banton personality, creativity and energy and express it through fashion. The music inspired everything we did. We’re excited that the company has grown and expanded to becoming more of a lifestyle brand. This way his fans and supporters can truly express themselves from clothing to home décor and more” says CEO and President, Santresa McCarthy. “

Santresa, has the vision, drive and dedication needed to continue to build this brand to the next level. The Fashion Show is designed in a way that will express the core the Buju Banton brand. Over the years, my supporters have been a driving force and we want to give them something special they will remember. Each piece was designed with the intent to motivate and move the people forward. Now is the time to come together and do something powerful through fashion” says Mark Myrie (Buju Banton).

Non-Traditional Fashion Show

Attendees can expect a non-traditional fashion show that infuses culture, music, food and of course fashion. Hosted by Correy K and featuring music by Karim Hype, Rory StoneLove, Steelie Bashment and DJ Country The Truth. Plus, sponsored by Buju Banton, “Blessed Brunch: Rip the Runway- Red, Gold and Green Edition” will give audiences a taste of what’s to come.

Special guest will be making appearances throughout the night. Best of all, there will also be opportunities to purchase exclusively at the event before the lines are released to the rest of the world.