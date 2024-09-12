Shinehead to Headline 7-City Japan Tour in November 2024

Los Angeles, CA – There’s a lot of excitement brewing for international recording artist Shinehead and scores of fans, as he is set to tour Japan in November 2024.

Produced by Yard Beat sound system, the “Back to 80’s & 90’s Dancehall Japan Tour 2024” will see music giant Shinehead performing in seven cities alongside the Kingston 12 Hi Fi sound system, featuring DJ Papalotl!

Tour stops include Osaka, Fukuoka, Yokohama, Nagoya, Okinawa, Ibaraki and Tokyo. In Yokohama, Kingston 12 Hi Fi will perform a special warm-up show at the Sound Trooper. The event features a sound clash between Ricky Trooper and Yard Beat with Desem. Don’t miss this exciting performance!

Shinehead is thrilled about the upcoming engagement. The multihyphenate says, “I have a long running connection with Japan, which spans over four decades. Nothing but good vibes with the Japanese massive.” Zooming in on the tour’s significance, the entertainer says, “This tour is especially important because it marks my first tour post-pandemic. I love the stage….it’s where my creative energy truly knows no boundaries.”

Japanese audiences can expect unprecedented performances from the legendary act. “I have pretty dope set lists, which I will bring to life each time I touch the stage, while incorporating favs from my diverse music catalogue.” Shinehead says. He guarantees that Kingston 12 Hi Fi’s vinyl playing on the tour will capture authentic Dancehall vibes.

If Shinehead’s 2017 “Back to the Hardcore Tour” by Mighty Crown is any sign, fans will be happy. Shinehead electrified in 2017, promising that the new tour will be an entertainment overload situation in November.

It’s no secret that Japan is immersed in Reggae and Dancehall music and culture. What makes the love extra special is how they wholeheartedly embrace legacy artists.

Celebratory Year

The “Back to 80’s & 90’s Dancehall Japan Tour 2024” culminates a celebratory year for Shinehead, who first reached worldwide audiences with his organic fusion of musical styles, including Reggae, Dancehall, Hip Hop and R&B, over 40 years ago. Whether singing, deejaying, singjaying, speed rapping, playing his Kingston 12 Hi Fi sound system, or voicing some of the most sought after dubplates, Shinehead is a voice of the culture…and Japan is putting respect on his name.

This year, Shinehead is celebrating some big anniversaries. He marks 40 years since his first record, “Billie Jean.” He also celebrates 30 years of his classic album, “Troddin.” Additionally, it has been 25 years since his last full-length album, “Praises.”