Shinehead ‘Breaks the Internet’ with New Sizzler ‘The Makings of You’

[NEW YORK] – The legendary Shinehead has blessed generations of fans with hits! And after the leak of his forthcoming song “The Makings of You” broke the internet last week, it’s clear that another musical gem is on its way.

From the moment popular international DJ Mix Master J dropped “The Makings of You” on his IG live, the song’s kinetic force quickly rippled through music places and spaces, garnering loads of shares and reposts.

The surprise snippet was so nice, the DJ had to wheel it thrice. Undoubtedly, the classic Curtis Mayfield cover seamlessly delivered by Shinehead, will serve as an ideal follow up to the stellar “Never Had A Dream Come True.”

The heartfelt tune is bound to give all chills once the falsetto drops in. Jah know! Although the song doesn’t yet have a release date, according to sources, it’s due on the Peckings UK imprint. While Shinehead’s infectious style transcends music genres, the talented artist has once again found a Reggae soul groove.

WATCH VIDEO SNIPPET:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ CHgfWecBb4l/?igshid= vdzcsk3cw2ys

Shinehead’s current explosive single “Never Had a Dream Come True” continues to enjoy success, amassing attention from radio DJs, sound systems, digital playlists, media and music lovers.

“Never Had a Dream Come True” is available on all digital platforms. Shinhead and DJ Papalotl, of Kingston 12 Hi Fi, play on Reggae Global Radio several days a week. In addition to spinning vibrant Reggae, Dancehall, R&B and Hip Hop selections, the insanely talented Shinehead even blesses listeners with exciting performances.