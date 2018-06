Caribbean-American Elected Chair of the Broward Housing Council

Habitat Broward’s Marcia Barry-Smith Elected Chair of the Broward Housing Council FORT LAUDERDALE – Marcia Barry-Smith, Director of Community Outreach and Program Services for Habitat for Humanity of Broward, has been elected Chair of the Broward Housing Council. “To be elected by the Council for this role is an honor. There are complex issues that must be […]