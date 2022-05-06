Shaggy Revealed on Masked Singer; Releases “Jump in the Line”

[MIAMI] – Following his recent reveal as Space Bunny on Fox’s The Masked Singer, Grammy Award winning reggae artist, Shaggy releases a new, modern version of “Jump in the Line” today, available on all download and digital platforms. Listen HERE.

Hailed “The most entertaining contestant on Season 7,” by MSN. “Space Bunny delivered an out-of-this-world performance in his first appearance on the April 20 episode. With a cover of the Harry Belafonte classic, “Jump in the Line. And he followed up on April 27 with a silky-smooth cover of “All Night Long (All Night)” by Lionel Richie.

Shaggy says, “I had a blast doing the show! I wanted to perform songs that hinted at my culture and at the same time, some that threw them off. “Jump in the Line” has more of a Caribbean vibe, which must have led them to believe it was someone from the region. So, while it may not have been the most strategic song choice, it was a definitely a fun one to perform!”

Produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, with additional production and guitars by Martin Kierszenbaum. “Jump in the Line” was recorded at Ranch Entertainment Studios in Miami.

Shaggy is managed by The Cherrytree Music Company.