Bob Marley’s Grandson “Jo Mersa” Marley Has Died

Jo Mersa Marley

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, has died at age 31.

According to multiple reports, he was found “unresponsive” in a vehicle December 27. The location or cause of death was un-disclosed.

Jo Mersa was the eldest child of 50 year-old Stephen Marley, who has won eight Grammy Awards as a solo act and with Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers.

Mersa, who was born in Jamaica but raised in Miami, was known for songs such as Burn it Down, Made It, and No Way Out.

Condolences Pouring In

Jamaica’s entertainment minister, Olivia “Babsy” Grange was among those expressing condolences to the Marley family.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that artist Joseph Marley, son of reggae star, Stephen Marley and grandson of reggae superstar, Bob Marley  has died. We were graced by Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar,  Florida, United States in May this year. I extend my deepest condolences to Stephen, Jo’s mom, Kerry, the Marleys and other family members. My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and  fans everywhere. His untimely passing at the young age of 31 is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation. May he find Eternal Peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other,” Grange said in a statement.

Tragic Loss

Mark Golding, leader of Jamaica’s parliamentary opposition, described Marley’s death as “tragic”, adding that, “The loss of a child is a devastating blow and something no parent is prepared for, I send my condolences to Stephen and the entire Marley family. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Sound system operator and music producer Walshy Fire also paid tribute, saying: “(Jo Mersa’s) talent and intelligence was insane. Love you king. So glad I got to work with you.”

 

