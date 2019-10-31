14th Annual Staging of Best Of The Best Music Fest is May 24th 2020

MIAMI – On Sunday, May 24th, 2020, BEST OF THE BEST Music Fest, one of North America’s largest international music festivals will bring Dancehall, Soca and Reggae superstars and hottest emerging artists under one roof.

The annual festival plays a vital role in cultivating Caribbean music not just locally, but nationally, and has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Miami, Florida, and the world.

Although BEST OF THE BEST lineup has yet to be announced, organizers have declared that the 2020 staging will feature a major stellar star-studded program.

Over the past years, Dancehall, Soca and Reggae biggest names such as Mavado, Spice, Beenie Man, Vybz Kartel (Via Satellite), Beres Hammond, StoneBwoy, Bunji Garlin, Fayan Lyons and many more stars have all graced the stage of the Bicentennial park amphitheater in downtown Miami against the backdrop iconic views of Biscayne Bay.

Recognized and honored in 2018 with a proclamation by the city of Miami, the one-of-a-kind music festival has each year welcomed diverse community of record breaking crowds from all over the world, and has become the perfect getaway for music aficionados who prefer to “experience” live Caribbean music.

“It is a celebration of Caribbean heritage. It has been kind of downplayed because it has been doing well for so long. Best of the Best has earned its reputation based on the fact it’s in its 13th year. This particular festival also hasn’t had any negative incidents and we are very proud of that.” declared Retha Boone-Fye, program officer and director of the county’s Black Affairs Advisory Board.

Nothing is as synonymous as music, friends and family on Memorial weekend to kick off the summer season, and on Sunday, May 24th 2020.

You are cordially invited to the 14th staging of BEST OF THE BEST, limited pre-sale tickets will be available Nov 1st online only at Best of The Best concert