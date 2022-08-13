Shaggy Releases New Music Video for “Luck Be a Lady”

NEW YORK – Two-time Grammy Award winning artist, Shaggy releases a new music video for “Luck Be a Lady,” a track off his latest album, Com Fly Wid Mi.

Following the Grammy Award for their collaborative album, 44/876, rock icon Sting and Shaggy joined forces again for this new collection, which finds the reggae/dancehall icon singing the Sinatra songbook in a reggae style, produced by Sting.

Captured at Shaggy’s album release party, hosted by Sting, at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, the music video for “Luck Be a Lady,” was directed by Jay Will (Sean Paul, Major Lazer, Lee Scratch Perry, Spice, Damian Marley) and documents the intimate, celebratory one-night only performance.

Accompanied by acclaimed reggae and jazz musicians, Shaggy performed the new album in full while guests were treated to a special rendition of “You Make Me Feel So Young,” when 17-time Grammy Award winner, Sting joined him on stage. Following the show, the Daily Mail declared, “the chemistry between the musicians was electric.”

Com Fly Wid Mi was born out of a “crazy idea” Sting had while on tour with Shaggy a few years ago, as explained here. The new album boasts reggae interpretations of some of ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ most beloved songs and has been hailed by fans and critics alike:

“Shaggy’s unique renditions not only pay homage to Sinatra, but also showcase his singing voice and the versatility of Reggae beats.” – Dancehall Mag

“A masterpiece of conception and creation, something that has never been done before.” – Reggaeville

“Shaggy’s voice — which most people know from “It Wasn’t Me” — fits these songs perfectly.” – Showbiz 411

Also recently featured on ABC’s Nightline, the pair, both managed by Martin Kierszebaum/Cherrytree Music Company, are currently on their respective tours with Sting’s itinerary here and Shaggy’s dates here.