Shaggy Releases Deluxe Edition of Christmas In The Islands

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Shaggy, 2-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum selling Jamaican reggae/dancehall & pop music icon, recently released the deluxe edition of his reggae holiday themed album, Christmas in the Islands, available now on all global digital platforms via BMG.

Christmas in the Islands is the quintessential reggae Christmas themed collection that puts a Caribbean twist on traditional holiday cheer with 19 tracks of island-infused songs, featuring new, original music as well as a modern reggae cover of the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”.

The deluxe version features four newly recorded songs including “Amazing Christmas” featuring up-and-coming singer/songwriter/producer, Hannah Brier and a duet with Sting on a reggae version of the classic, “Silent Night” which finds the two close friends collaborating again for the first time since receiving a Best Reggae Album GRAMMY for their joint release ‘44/876.’ Additional guest performances include: Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Junior Reid, Ne-Yo, Bunji Garlin, Romain Virgo, Ritchie Stephens, Conkarah, Joss Stone & others.

Upcoming TV Performances

Shaggy will bring his festive cheer to the airwaves with special performances on Good Morning America (December 8), Live with Kelly and Ryan (December 17) & GMA3: What You Need to Know (December 31).

Christmas in the Islands was produced by Tony “CD” Kelly, iLLWayno, Shane Hoosong, Jerry Fuentes, Martin “Cherry Cherry Boom Boom” Kierszenbaum & Richie D. and was mixed by 4x Grammy Award winner Robert “Hitmixer” Orton.

“Christmas in the Islands” Deluxe Version track listing

1) No Icy Christmas feat. Sanchez

2) We Got Us feat. Shenseea and OMI

3) Take You to the Cool feat. Richie Stephens & Conkarah

4) Christmas In the Islands feat. Rayvon

5) Holiday in Jamaica feat. Ne-Yo & Ding Dong

6) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

7) Open Presents feat. Romain Virgo

8) Raggamuffin Christmas feat. Junior Reid and Bounty Killer

9) Christmas Time feat. Jamila Falak

10) 12 Days of Christmas feat. Beenie Man and Craigy T

11) Warm & Easy

12) Sunny Celebration feat. Joss Stone

13) Catch Myself Some Rays feat. CARYS

14) Love When It’s Christmas

15) I’ll Be Home for Christmas

16) Silent Night ft. Sting

17) We Three Kings

18) Amazing Christmas ft. Hannah Brier

19) Nothing Like The Holidays ft. Bunji Garlin