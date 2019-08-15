Urban Film Festival Set for August 30th in Historic Overtown in Miami

4th Annual Urban Film Festival Set for August 30-September 1, 2019 in Historic Overtown

MIAMI –The 4th annual Urban Film Festival will open on Friday, August 30th, 2019 with the premiere of “I Got the Hook Up 2” starring Romeo Miller & Master P. at 9 pm, at the Historic Black Archives Lyric Theater(819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, Fl 33136).

The festival is powered and produced by The Florida Film House.

This highly anticipated three- day film festival is packed with film screenings, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and masterclasses by industry professionals.

Held yearly during Labor Day weekend in Miami’s Historic Overtown, the festival share gems on the process of filmmaking from writing, acting to directing.

The festival is possible with the support from the City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon-District 5, The Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency(SEOPW), Simkins Family Foundation, Allegany Franciscan Ministries,The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, Everyone Digital, TV One, Overtown Children and Youth Coalition, 99 Jamz, and One Digital.

“We are committed to connecting our attendees to industry professionals and providing them with the tools and skills they need to thrive in this ever-changing industry,” says Marco Mall, Florida Film House.

With over 50 Urban film screenings at the Overtown Performing Arts Center, attendees of the festival are guaranteed to leave well equipped with the knowledge and inspiration to create masterpieces.

There will also be an opportunity to learn about distribution opportunities.

“In furtherance of preparing for the Overtown of tomorrow, the Urban Film Festival speaks to the new generation of filmmakers & the CRA is honored to support Marco Mall in advancing Overtown as a cultural & entertainment destination,” said Neil Shiver, Executive Director, Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency.

The festival will also screen the works of students of the 1st Take Youth Film Program from 4:00-6: 00 pm on August 30th at the Historic Lyric Theatre. Special guests are Allen Maldonado,(Curtis on “Blackish,” actor on “The Last O.G.” and owner of Everybody Digital, along with Omar Gooding(Family Time, Baby Boy, Barbershop, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. The students will also participate in a workshop conducted by Red Camera.